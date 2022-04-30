We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Detail
  4. Austria
  5. Sputnik Bar / Steiner Architecture

Sputnik Bar / Steiner Architecture

Sputnik Bar / Steiner Architecture

© Simon Oberhofer

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Detail, Decoration & Ornament, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Viena, Austria
© Simon Oberhofer
© Simon Oberhofer

Text description provided by the architects. Launched in 1957, Sputnik was the first man-made satellite to orbit the Earth. This unassuming four-legged sphere circled our planet for three months before disintegrating in the atmosphere and occasioned the awkward period we know as the Space Race, during which the Soviet Union and the USA competed for astronautic supremacy.

© Simon Oberhofer
© Simon Oberhofer
© Simon Oberhofer
© Simon Oberhofer
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Thus Sputnik Bar in Vienna’s fancy first district has something of the vintage spacecraft: Bolstered curved leather seats, a stainless steel bar fitted with oversize bolts, stainless steel stools topped with leather, luminous tables, bright yellow toilets, wall lamps that resemble rotating sirens, and LED lights hidden in window frames that make frosted glass glow with a fade.  

© Simon Oberhofer
© Simon Oberhofer

It also has something of the American diner, more because of the spacecraft references than despite them – diners being susceptible to neophilia themselves. Sputnik’s circular seating suggests sociability that feels North American, and the stainless steel bar and stools evoke burgers and milkshakes as much as they evoke cocktails. America is also referenced, albeit indirectly, in the glow tables, as they allude to the ones Adolf Loos employed in his American Bar more than a hundred years ago in the same area of Vienna. 

© Simon Oberhofer
© Simon Oberhofer

But the American and Space Race quotations avoid the extravagance common to the futuristic styles of the 50s and 60s. The fancies of Atompunk and Googie aesthetics are tempered by the advantage of hindsight, by full knowledge of the risks of science, pastel colors, and good old modern design.

© Simon Oberhofer
© Simon Oberhofer
© Simon Oberhofer
© Simon Oberhofer

The Prussian blue of the fire-rated acoustic panels is alleviating, especially where it meets the white of the staircase parapet wall - the contrast being almost Mediterranean. The white marble on the inbuilt seats and the brass hook hangers on the walls are further touches of timelessness that assuage the anxieties of the future. 

© Simon Oberhofer
© Simon Oberhofer

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Viena, Austria

Steiner Architecture
