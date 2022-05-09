We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. Reuse of an Industrial Space / RuizEsquíroz

Reuse of an Industrial Space / RuizEsquíroz

Save this project
Reuse of an Industrial Space / RuizEsquíroz

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)+ 24

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Industrial Architecture, Renovation
Spain
  • Design Team : Enrique Morillo, Victor Gardyan
  • Engineering : Juan Carlos Salvá
  • Geotechnical : Isotech
  • Contractor : Trazo Obras y Proyectos
  • Aerothermy : Intecser Clima
  • Country : Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. In Truss we Trust. In an abandoned engine repair shed, full of rodents and industrial rubbish, some spaces are conditioned for tertiary use. The proposal relies on the strict modulation of the existing trusses for the articulation of its four areas.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
Axonometría
Axonometría
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The existing loft of the old offices and the large central skylight of the ridge, which was covered, are recovered. The strategy is to "do the minimum", and enhance the overhead light and the presence of the structure, without adding materials or varnishes. In this cleaning and emptying, a patio opens in the last module between trusses, where a tree is planted and the roof maintenance staircase is inserted, where an urban garden will be planted. The floor plan distributes the spaces with the clarity of Paladian palaces. The apparent symmetry is determined by the structure of the trusses and the gable roof. Only the thicknesses and the band of services under the third truss remind us that we are in the 21st century, although for this ship the reform has meant its Renaissance.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

A bookshelf serves as a support for the library of creatives who will work there. The presence of vegetation, whether the citrus fruits of the access patio as the liquidamber of the interior patio, the climbing plants, or the jasmines, replace the old presence of machines, fumes, and fat. The sun seeps through the trusses, vegetation, and books, creating a neutral space bathed in an overhead light that allows you to concentrate on learning and creation. Aerothermal air conditioning through polished concrete underfloor heating offers 24-hour comfort. The beauty of architecture motivated by the need of industry deserves a vote of confidence.

Save this picture!
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
RuizEsquíroz
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Reuse of an Industrial Space / RuizEsquíroz" [Reutilización de un espacio industrial / RuizEsquíroz] 09 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980965/reuse-of-an-industrial-space-ruizesquiroz> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream