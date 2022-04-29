We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Center for Environmental Protection / MVA

Center for Environmental Protection / MVA

Center for Environmental Protection / MVA

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Fire Station, Services
Krapinske Toplice, Croatia
© Jure Živković
Text description provided by the architects. The CZO Building (Center for Environmental Protection) is located in the Municipality of Krapinske Toplice, in the northwestern part of Croatia. The building contains both the office and service spaces of the local Voluntary Fire Brigade. It is conceived as a mono-volume of a varying profile – both in plans and in sections. The building includes a central two-story office core, multiple spaces for vehicles and equipment, and a fire tower.

© Jure Živković
© Jure Živković
Exploded Axonometry
Exploded Axonometry

The white metal envelope is made of insulated panels in combination with expanded metal mesh. The envelope is carried by a combined construction - a reinforced concrete core in the middle and a light steel skeleton in the rest of the building.

© Jure Živković
The functions of spaces are clearly distinct by materials - white metal 'rooms' contain the vehicles, the work and leisure spaces are finished in raw concrete, and the firefighters' communication routes are marked by the intense red color surfaces.

© Jure Živković
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The tower is primarily used for firefighters' training but is also a landmark, a sign in the landscape. Its steel structure, visible through the metal mesh 'curtain', is clearly showing the utilitarian character of the architecture.

© Jure Živković
Project gallery

Project location

Address:49217, Krapinske Toplice, Croatia

MVA
Products

SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureSecurityFire stationCommercial ArchitectureServicesCroatia
Cite: "Center for Environmental Protection / MVA" 29 Apr 2022. ArchDaily.
