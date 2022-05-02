We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Gokayama Cross Base / yHa architects

Gokayama Cross Base / yHa architects

Gokayama Cross Base / yHa architects

© Takeshi Yamagishi© Yousuke Harigane© Yousuke Harigane© Takeshi Yamagishi

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Public Space, Installations & Structures
1397-46 Gokayama, Nakagawa, Fukuoka 811-1234, Japan, Japan
© Takeshi Yamagishi
© Takeshi Yamagishi

Text description provided by the architects. This is a project selected in the tourist base facility proposal that Nakagawa City called for the purpose of sightseeing promotion in September 2016 as part of the development project around the Gokayama dam lake that was completed in 2018.

There is a roof terrace with a natural wood deck that can be seen close to the dam lake, and a gentle staircase and slope like a bench where people can take a break, and the parking lot and the roof terrace are smoothly connected. We created a landscape with a sense of unity between landscape and architecture.

Plans
Plans
A natural wood louver made of Nakagawa city’s Japanese cypress treated with heat treatment was provided on the parking lot side of the roof terrace, and it was shaped according to the mountain so as to be a new symbol of Gokayama area. The structure is a civilian architecture like the same typology as a bridge, with the large steps on both sides and the kitchen core made of reinforced concrete and the others made of steel columns and beams. The kitchen core creates an interior space for framing the landscape by arranging as much as possible of the existing facilities other than the dam lakeside located behind it.

The aim is to have a landform architecture with large, coarse resolution details that are not too delicate, in keeping with the large civil engineering scale of the dam.

Project location

Address:1397-46 Gokayama, Nakagawa, Fukuoka 811-1234, Japan

yHa architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "Gokayama Cross Base / yHa architects" 02 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980947/gokayama-cross-base-yha-architects> ISSN 0719-8884
