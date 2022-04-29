We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Casa FM / NV Arquitetura

Casa FM / NV Arquitetura

© Cristiano Bauce

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Jurerê, Brazil
  • Architects: NV Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  530
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Cristiano Bauce
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Indusparquet, Artezan, BO jeito de Morar, Casa de Alessa, Casiere, Espaço Gourmet, Esquadrias Scheid, Hidrotec, Katia Pedras, Luz e Luz Iluminação, Móveis Kunst, Ornamentto, Saccaro, Tidelli, Uniflex, Zandonai
  • Lead Architects : Emília Bagesteiro Riegel, Nivia Vittore
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Text description provided by the architects. When the main guidelines for the project were socializing with the family, and spending free time together in a summer house but still maintaining privacy, comfort, and practicality, the vision for this project became very clear to us. Florianópolis was the city of choice for this contemporary house, in which the primary goals were discretion and easy maintenance. As it is a summer house, the environmental conditions were, more than ever, fundamental for the implantation of the house. Integrated spaces and uses, with excellent ventilation and sunlight, combined with strategies such as the installation of solar photovoltaic panels as well as a cistern to capture and use rainwater, were the main decisions to provide thermal comfort while requiring the least amount of electricity.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Natural materials such as wood and stone, in addition to concrete, were carefully chosen. The use of minimalist windows and door frames, permits the full opening of the span and the leveling of the floor, allowing the rustic rock flooring to enter freely from the external area to the interior of the entire ground floor, resulting in an exciting space, like a large balcony where nature and living area are in perfect harmony.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

However, one of the main highlights of this project is the tall wooden brise soleil that maintains privacy on the upper floor of the house, without losing the advantage of the wonderful light that is filtered through the delicate leaves of the surrounding vegetation, which draws lace-like shadows throughout the circulation floor that leads to the bedrooms, bringing a delicate sensation of extra freshness on the sunniest days of summer.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

Project gallery

NV Arquitetura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Casa FM / NV Arquitetura" [Casa FM / NV Arquitetura] 29 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980900/casa-fm-nv-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884
