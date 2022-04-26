We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Singapore
  5. Hill Terrace House / Atelier M+A

Hill Terrace House / Atelier M+A

Save this project
Hill Terrace House / Atelier M+A

© Masaki Harimoto© Masaki Harimoto© Masaki Harimoto© Masaki Harimoto+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Singapore
  • Architects: Atelier M+A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Masaki Harimoto
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Masaki Harimoto
© Masaki Harimoto

Text description provided by the architects. This is a terrace house for a family of 3 generations located in the east coast area of Singapore. Situated on the high point of the hilly neighborhood, the sloping terrain of the site allows for a unique 'basement' level that enjoys an open rear garden with views.

Save this picture!
© Masaki Harimoto
© Masaki Harimoto
Save this picture!
Plan - Basement floor
Plan - Basement floor
Save this picture!
© Masaki Harimoto
© Masaki Harimoto
Save this picture!
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
© Masaki Harimoto
© Masaki Harimoto

This is where the dining and kitchen are located to enjoy both the indoor and outdoor dining experience. A double-volume void above the dining brings in light, and air and promotes cross-interaction with the living on the first storey.

Save this picture!
© Masaki Harimoto
© Masaki Harimoto
Save this picture!
Section - AA
Section - AA
Save this picture!
© Masaki Harimoto
© Masaki Harimoto

An internal light well induces cross ventilation throughout the whole house. A skylight above it brings light into the inter-terrace house. All the facade openings and outdoor communal space are sheltered with canopies and fins to protect from the weather, while bedrooms are recessed with balconies and sliding timber louver doors for added privacy.

Save this picture!
© Masaki Harimoto
© Masaki Harimoto

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier M+A
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSingapore
Cite: "Hill Terrace House / Atelier M+A" 26 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980823/hill-terrace-house-atelier-m-plus-a> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job