World
Viviendas en Huerta Nueva / Bakpak Architects

Viviendas en Huerta Nueva / Bakpak Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
Viviendas en Huerta Nueva / Bakpak Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Viviendas en Huerta Nueva / Bakpak Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
Viviendas en Huerta Nueva / Bakpak Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail

Málaga, Spain
Viviendas en Huerta Nueva / Bakpak Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Fernando Alda fotógrafo

Text description provided by the architects. This new residential building is located in the Huerta Nueva neighborhood, north of Malaga. A piece that typologically continues the existing urban fabric. A compact block with four floors and penthouses. The building forms a rectangular prism parallel to José Díaz Oliva street and its linear park. A location characterized by great connections both with the city center and with the exits to the A-7.

The building sits on the uneven ground along its entire perimeter. This fact will determine its position and main access, formalized with a large opening in the volume. This perforation -the most outstanding morphological gesture of the project- intends the visual and physical permeability of the building from the street. An opening to the linear park that runs parallel to its back and that allows the building to be crossed to access the communication hubs directly and clearly. The building consists of 32 homes with 3 and 4 bedrooms spread over four floors plus an attic and is based, taking advantage of the existing topography, on a parking lot for 49 private spaces and 32 storage rooms from which you can access street level. The 4 communication cores will give access to the dwellings at a ratio of 2 for each floor.

Viviendas en Huerta Nueva / Bakpak Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Alda fotógrafo
Viviendas en Huerta Nueva / Bakpak Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Alda fotógrafo
Viviendas en Huerta Nueva / Bakpak Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Fernando Alda fotógrafo
Plans
Viviendas en Huerta Nueva / Bakpak Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Alda fotógrafo

Typologically, the houses will be interns and will distribute the main rooms such as living rooms, kitchens, and main bedrooms to the southwest, while the secondary bedrooms will face the northeast. Large covered terraces will complete the living rooms and kitchens, playing at being extensions of them. This morphology of the types will have enormous climatic advantages that will help to achieve a highly energy-efficient product. On the one hand, the house generates convection currents that will balance the high summer temperatures. On the other hand, the compact volume of the building will prevent excessive energy losses in the colder months.

Viviendas en Huerta Nueva / Bakpak Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Fernando Alda fotógrafo

Project location

Address:Málaga, Spain

Bakpak Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSpain
Cite: "Viviendas en Huerta Nueva / Bakpak Architects" [Viviendas en Huerta Nueva / Bakpak Architects] 27 Aug 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980812/viviendas-en-huerta-nueva-bakpak-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

