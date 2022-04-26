We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Australia
  Chelmer River House / Furminger

Chelmer River House / Furminger

Chelmer River House / Furminger

© David Chatfield

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Chelmer, Australia
© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield

Text description provided by the architects. A primitive architectural intention was used to establish building and landscape through the metaphor of a ruin. The site was conceived as a large garden to hold program for daily activities. Heavy masonry walls intersect the site, carving out public and private courtyard gardens, creating new entries into rooms through garden spaces. Encouraging the inhabitants to engage with the surrounding climate, landscape and structure.

© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield

The main garden walls wrap the internal rooms of the existing building, creating a structure that appears to have no glass nor function. This contributes to the ruin metaphor, forming a solid physical mass embodying the endurance of a ruin - reduced to what lasts.

© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield

Material exploration led to the use of commercial materials and construction techniques. Precast concrete flooring as roof and tilt-up concrete panels as walls. Through detail and innovative construction methods services were roughed into the tilt-up concrete panels, including all plumbing and electrical fixtures. Removing the need for layering trades. Displaying both structure and panel internally and externally. A five-brick palette was developed during the excavation of the site. Stones and sands were collected and matched to masonry finishes further linking the site to the building materials.

© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield

By maintaining as much of the existing building fabric as possible and working with the existing plan, a strategy to wrap the building with a new structure and maintain the central spaces within the home was developed. This enabled the family to live on site during the construction of the newly built works. Reducing the overall cost of the project.

© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield

Returning to the first principles of building led to a questioning of how to create an opening in a wall - through forms or by pulling structure apart? As the construction of the dwelling was precast and tilt-up concrete panel it was treat by separating two elements. This is evident in plan as well as elevation, in plan the roof is stretched to become a skylight over the doorway to the boot-room. In elevation the garden walls are pulled apart to form a new entry and doorway into the existing dwelling.

© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield
Façade View
Façade View

Programmatic organisation and careful additions allow much of the home to operate as a series of smaller apartment type dwellings. Through the use of separate entries, private courtyards and provisional services. Allowing for multiple types of occupation to occur. The building may be used as a family house, adjusting to change as children grow, as parents age, but equally it may accommodate non-family residents, or working from home, with an independent office or studio.

© David Chatfield
© David Chatfield

Furminger
Cite: "Chelmer River House / Furminger" 26 Apr 2022. ArchDaily.
