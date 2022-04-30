One Excellence / Farrells

+ 25

Design Team : Julia Lou, Jacky Lok, Connie Wan, Matthew Donkersley, Apostolos Apostolidis, Franky Chan, Joyce Lau, Joey Wong, Richard Andersen, Garry Phillips, Marian Coleman, Sean Ji, Sonia Chiu, Theresa Goosen

Facade Consultant Phase 1 : SCAS

Facade Consultant Phase 2 : Grandland Fangte Façade

Landscape Consultant Phase 1 : Aecom

Landscape Consultant Phase 2 : Hilllandscape

Cooling Tower Consultant : South China University of Technology

Clubhouse Facade Contractor : DADI Facade

Site Area : 57,481 m²

Local Design Institute & Engineering Consultant : Shenzhen Capol International & Associates

T1 Contractor : China Construction Third Engineering Bureau

T2, T4 Contractor : Golden Curtain Wall Group

T3 Contractor : China Fangda

City : Shenzhen

Country : China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Leading urban design and architecture practice Farrells’ One Excellence development, in the heart of Shenzhen’s new Qianhai district and China’s Greater Bay Area, totals 757,000m² and sets a global precedent for future mixed-use, high-density urbanism – with social and green space at its heart.

Central to the scheme is the multi-level streetscapes which create lively interplays between different functions to generate vibrant retail spaces. Farrells’ design, which interlocks the towers and streetscapes is conceived as an evolution from the imposing shopping malls and isolated towers that have dominated Shenzhen’s urbanism throughout its initial decades of growth. Green spaces, metro links, and multi-level circulation routes weave seamlessly into the pedestrian networks that connect the wider Qianhai district.

The project features four office towers, including the 300m landmark tower and iconic 180m gateway towers, and two residential towers, with each offering a high level of demand from buyers and tenants. The ‘gateway’ towers play an important role in shaping the emerging city, by welcoming visitors and signifying the beginning of the next chapter in Shenzhen’s unprecedented growth. Rich architectural features complement the permeable streetscapes and create a variety of diverse public spaces, with character and purpose. These include an iconic gateway canopy, a residential clubhouse, and feature skylights enhancing the urban experience throughout. The design embraces the development’s coastal setting with the soft tower forms and fluid cladding sculpted to mimic the flowing movement of water.

“Human experience formed the foundations of this advanced concept of mixed-use, transit orientated design. We have created a rich and varied network of urban spaces that cultivate a strong sense of place and encourage interaction and an organic flow of pedestrians in the area. This sensitive thinking is balanced with a series of architectural highlights and memorable landmarks, which add to the district’s cityscape.” – Stefan Krummeck, Director at Farrells

“Our vision for the development was centered around creating an architectural legacy in Shenzhen that could truly be enjoyed by the community now and for the years to come. Farrells embraced this challenge, optimizing space and creating a focal point for the region’s residents. Their team pushed technical boundaries and worked closely with the project team in achieving our ambition. We’re thrilled to see this development come to life and believe its people-focused designs will lead the way in this emerging area.” – Li Zun, Project Manager at Excellence Group

Farrells won the design competition for One Excellence in late 2013, leading the design process to deliver the project to the highest design standards. The Qianhai district, built on land reclaimed from the Qianhai bay, is effectively an ‘instant city’ for over one million people with One Excellence leading the way in its development. Farrells is the architect behind Shenzhen’s KK100 tower and is currently working on a total of 11 towers within the Qianhai district, inclusive of the One Excellence project. The team is also involved in the design of the new Qianhai Metro which involves ten new stations within the district.