World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Metro Station
  4. Brazil
  5. São Paulo-Morumbi Subway Station / 23 SUL

São Paulo-Morumbi Subway Station / 23 SUL

São Paulo-Morumbi Subway Station / 23 SUL

© Pedro Kok

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Metro Station
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: 23 Sul
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  16789
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Pedro Kok, Danilo Verpa
  • Lead Architects : André Sant´Anna da Silva, Gabriel Manzi, Ivo Magaldi, Lucas Girard, Luis Pompeo, Luiz Florence, Moreno Zaidan Garcia, Rafael Urano Frajndlich, Tiago Oakley
  • Technical Coordination : Consórcio HNL
  • Team 23 Sul : Anelise Bertolini, Raisa Drumond, João Miguel Silva, Leonardo Klis, Jihana Nassif, Liene Batista, Lucas Thomé, Pedro Pereira, Guilherme Pardini
  • Landscape : Klara Kaiser
  • Visual Communication : 23 Sul
  • Environmental And Sustainability Consultants : Ambiental Consultoria
  • Metal Structure Collaboration : SBP - Schleich, Bergerman und Partner
  • Architectural Model : Fabio Gionco
  • City : São Paulo
  • Country : Brazil
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The São Paulo-Morumbi station, more than an urban transport facility, is an intermodal connection in the city of São Paulo. Pedestrians, cyclists, “hitchhikers” and bus and metro passengers cross this space daily, whether to start or finish an urban journey or just to transfer from one form of mobility to another.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The station's architectural design was born from the organization of commuting movements that result from the interaction of local demands with the metropolitan flows typical of a metro-railway network. In a hostile context to pedestrians, with wide and heavily loaded avenues, the strategic arrangement of vertical planes expresses the best accommodation of these flows, in order not only to create generous access to the subway platforms and the attached bus terminal but also to configure spaces pleasant stay. 

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Section - Longitudinal
Section - Longitudinal
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

A large flat roof organizes the entire surface-level design, supported on slender metal pillars and concrete walls. It is what gives unity to the different functional sectors of the station, giving the building its identity and, at the same time, respectful dialogue with its surroundings. The translucent cover promotes controlled light filtering, leaving the circulation axes more illuminated and the areas of permanence shaded, drawing lights and shadows in constant movement throughout the day.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Axo
Axo
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Model
Model

The station's executive architectural, landscaping, and visual communication project was developed based on the construction guidelines defined by the Metro in the basic design stage and on sections of the station already carried out in the previous phase, which focused on the platform tunnel. However, several conditions indicated the need for the executive project to significantly redesign what had been adopted, with changes, mainly, on the ground floor in both accesses, on the first underground floor (mezzanine), and on the main shaft of the north access. This project was carried out by 23 SUL with the Hidroconsult Consortium, Noronha, LENC (HNL)

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Project location

Address:Av. Dep. Jacob Salvador Zveibil, 50 - Butantã, São Paulo - SP, 05513-400, Brazil

23 SUL
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationMetro StationBrazil
Cite: "São Paulo-Morumbi Subway Station / 23 SUL" [Estação São Paulo-Morumbi / 23 SUL] 25 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980706/sao-paulo-morumbi-subway-station-23-sul> ISSN 0719-8884
