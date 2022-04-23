We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

House Next Door / MG-O

House Next Door / MG-O

© Rui Cardoso

Apartments, Renovation
  • Architects: MG-O
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1464 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Rui Cardoso
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  CIN, Ofa, Valadares, Multiplacas, Zanussi
  • Lead Architect : Miguel Gomes
    © Rui Cardoso
    © Rui Cardoso

    Text description provided by the architects. An object of curiosity for being near and at the same time unknown. When the house next door becomes ours, its renovation turned into a challenge, where to start and when to end it? 

    © Rui Cardoso
    © Rui Cardoso
    © Rui Cardoso
    © Rui Cardoso
    Plan - Original
    Plan - Original
    Plan - Intervention
    Plan - Intervention
    © Rui Cardoso
    © Rui Cardoso
    © Rui Cardoso
    © Rui Cardoso

    Answering quickly the first question, it was decided to keep what was considered good and renew all obsolete elements; the second one turned more complex, culminating with the design of custom handles, lighting, and tables.

    © Rui Cardoso
    © Rui Cardoso

    This flat renovation sought to increase interior brightness hence, in order to achieve it, walls were demolished as well as invasive architectural elements, while introducing warm and reflective materials such as wood and metals.

    © Rui Cardoso
    © Rui Cardoso

    MG-O
    Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Refurbishment Renovation
    Cite: "House Next Door / MG-O" [Casa do lado / MG-O] 23 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980668/house-next-door-mg-o> ISSN 0719-8884
