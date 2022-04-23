House Next Door / MG-O

+ 20

Apartments, Renovation • Architects: MG-O

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1464 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2019

Photographs Photographs : Rui Cardoso

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project CIN Ofa Valadares Multiplacas , Zanussi Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Miguel Gomes

Text description provided by the architects. An object of curiosity for being near and at the same time unknown. When the house next door becomes ours, its renovation turned into a challenge, where to start and when to end it?

Answering quickly the first question, it was decided to keep what was considered good and renew all obsolete elements; the second one turned more complex, culminating with the design of custom handles, lighting, and tables.

This flat renovation sought to increase interior brightness hence, in order to achieve it, walls were demolished as well as invasive architectural elements, while introducing warm and reflective materials such as wood and metals.