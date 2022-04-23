House Next Door / MG-O

-
Architects: MG-O
- Area : 1464 ft²
- Year : 2019
-
Photographs :Rui Cardoso
-
-
Lead Architect : Miguel Gomes
Text description provided by the architects. An object of curiosity for being near and at the same time unknown. When the house next door becomes ours, its renovation turned into a challenge, where to start and when to end it?
Answering quickly the first question, it was decided to keep what was considered good and renew all obsolete elements; the second one turned more complex, culminating with the design of custom handles, lighting, and tables.
This flat renovation sought to increase interior brightness hence, in order to achieve it, walls were demolished as well as invasive architectural elements, while introducing warm and reflective materials such as wood and metals.