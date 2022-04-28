PVC 3D Panels: Creating Accent Walls in Interior Design Projects

Save this picture! Cortesia de Decorative Ceiling Tiles

Textures can calm us, bring warmth or even guide us. They elicit our sense of touch and also affect us visually. This is because lights and shadows tend to form in relation to the irregularities and shapes that are present in some textures, which can in turn clearly differentiate these types of materials from other surfaces. For many, the idea of a space surrounded with white, smooth walls can be disturbing and monotonous. Embellishments such as paints, the inclusion of natural coatings or other elements can easily transform a space, emphasizing certain parts or creating new and attractive visuals. In interior design projects, textured walls have always been a popular way to add prominence to a space, either via the constructive system of building - such as brick or exposed concrete walls - or through different types of coatings that can be added later on.

One type of cladding that has drawn attention in recent times are 3D decorative panels: sheets with three-dimensional drawings which add depth to a wall. They can be manufactured in ceramics, plaster and cement, in several dimensions. PVC panels, however, have also emerged as an interesting option, combining aesthetics and ease of installation, as they tend to weigh less in comparison to other materials.

Save this picture! Cortesia de Decorative Ceiling Tiles

Decorative Ceiling Tiles develops a myriad of three-dimensional PVC cladding panels with geometric, organic textures and diverse patterns. The variety of sizing options allow for flexibility and, as they are meant to be used as decorative accents, they usually aren't added to an entire space. We've listed some ideas of most typical locations for these elements below:

Accent walls

Save this picture! Cortesia de Decorative Ceiling Tiles

Differentiating one surface from the rest of the space can dramatically change the feel of an interior design project. This is typically seen in the shape of a wall that is a different color from the rest and can be achieved either through a subtle or strong contrast.

Backsplashes

Save this picture! Cortesia de Decorative Ceiling Tiles

In kitchens, the space between the sink and the top cabinets acts as a protective barrier for the wall against water splashes and can include different textures from the rest of the kitchen.

Backgrounds for bed headboards

Save this picture! Cortesia de Decorative Ceiling Tiles

Three-dimensional panels can be used as bed headboard up to a certain height, creating a highlight and focal point in the bedroom.

Save this picture! Cortesia de Decorative Ceiling Tiles

The installation process of the pieces is quite simple and does not require skilled labor. The important thing to keep in mind is that the space or wall area must be properly measured, in order to obtain the exact amount or even some extra pieces to fill any necessary spaces. The panels are glued to the wall and fit into each other, without leakage, to form any composition or pattern. The manufacturer also has a video with tips for installation.

Learn more about this product and others in our catalog.