ArchDaily Chile Headquarters / SITE Oficinas

Office Buildings • Providencia, Chile Architects: SITE Oficinas

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 287 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk CHC , GLASSTECH , Hunter Douglas , Rhino , Vray , Wasser Manufacturers :

Lead Architects : Álvaro Benítez, Sebastián Guevara, Juan Pablo Claro

Design Team : Rosario Irrazabal

Engineering : Morgan Estructuras

City : Providencia

Country : Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The reformulation of the organizational structure of Archdaily's central offices, with the consolidation of meeting spaces so necessary to its way of working, was the starting point of the project. Today the value of workspaces is not only found in individual activities, but also in the potential of spaces that foster the exchange of ideas. Kitchens, dining rooms, stairs and terraces come to play a leading role in the work of a creative organization.

The dismantling of the premises of an apartment and the incorporation of a central circulation ends up weaving together a chain of public and singular spaces that multiply the possibilities of developing tasks that might be monotonous: from the swimming pool-terrace and the dining room, passing through the event area located on the rooftop, this chain reconfigures and resignifies teamwork.

The idea of turning these spaces to the outside, taking advantage of the favorable climate of the Chilean central zone, highlighting elements of geography, heritage and vegetation typical to this noble neighborhood. A vertical park a few meters away, a building of high heritage value, centuries-old vegetation and the river a little to the south, become a dominant part of the day-to-day life of those who inhabit the place.