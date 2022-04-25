We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Chile
  ArchDaily Chile Headquarters / SITE Oficinas

ArchDaily Chile Headquarters / SITE Oficinas

ArchDaily Chile Headquarters / SITE Oficinas

© Nico Saieh

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Office Buildings
Providencia, Chile
  • Architects: SITE Oficinas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  287
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, CHC, GLASSTECH, Hunter Douglas, Rhino, Vray, Wasser
  • Lead Architects : Álvaro Benítez, Sebastián Guevara, Juan Pablo Claro
  • Design Team : Rosario Irrazabal
  • Engineering : Morgan Estructuras
  • City : Providencia
  • Country : Chile
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Text description provided by the architects. The reformulation of the organizational structure of Archdaily's central offices, with the consolidation of meeting spaces so necessary to its way of working, was the starting point of the project. Today the value of workspaces is not only found in individual activities, but also in the potential of spaces that foster the exchange of ideas. Kitchens, dining rooms, stairs and terraces come to play a leading role in the work of a creative organization.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The dismantling of the premises of an apartment and the incorporation of a central circulation ends up weaving together a chain of public and singular spaces that multiply the possibilities of developing tasks that might be monotonous: from the swimming pool-terrace and the dining room, passing through the event area located on the rooftop, this chain reconfigures and resignifies teamwork.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Floor Plan - Floor 1
Floor Plan - Floor 1
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh
Floor Plan - Floor 2
Floor Plan - Floor 2
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

The idea of turning these spaces to the outside, taking advantage of the favorable climate of the Chilean central zone, highlighting elements of geography, heritage and vegetation typical to this noble neighborhood. A vertical park a few meters away, a building of high heritage value, centuries-old vegetation and the river a little to the south, become a dominant part of the day-to-day life of those who inhabit the place.

© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Project location

Address:Monseñor Carlos Casanueva 0237, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsChile
Cite: "ArchDaily Chile Headquarters / SITE Oficinas" [Oficina ArchDaily Chile / SITE Oficinas] 25 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980584/archdaily-chile-headquarters-site-oficinas> ISSN 0719-8884
