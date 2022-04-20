We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. In Plain Sight Apartment / Nakworks

In Plain Sight Apartment / Nakworks

Save this project
In Plain Sight Apartment / Nakworks

© Rafael Gamo© Rafael Gamo© Rafael Gamo© Rafael Gamo+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
New York, United States
  • Architects: Nakworks
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1700 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Rafael Gamo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Lutron, Galassia, Tacchini, PureBond Playwood
  • Carpentry Work : Takeshi Miyakawa Design
  • Rug Consultant : Studio Begüm Cânâ Özgür
  • City : New York
  • Country : United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Can a sober and severe design evoke a sense of whimsical wonder and discovery? In a Lower East Side apartment, a table, a carpet, and a room-sized wooden box are designed with a kind of architectural magical realism: the childlike feeling that one has when finding - hidden in plain sight - a space that unfolds into a private and personal world. This interior renovation took place on the second floor of a cast-iron building, in a spacious loft filled with diffuse, indirect light.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The original layout placed all the main living functions within the same open space, with the kitchen, dining, and living areas set at the extremities, leaving its center empty and unused. It is unusual to break up a majestic, light-filled space. Yet the owners were confident that separate spaces would better suit their needs. The idea was prescient: the pandemic hit shortly after, and the desire to live in an open loft completely lost its appeal. Partitions could provide options for privacy and the feeling of not being in the same space all of the time.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The proposed redesign fully embraced this challenge, breaking up the single finite room, and replacing it with smaller spaces that would not immediately reveal their boundaries. The revised interior layout pivots around a new, unobtrusive element: a room-sized wooden box, hiding in plain sight within the apartment. From the exterior, the box is almost unnoticeable. Its interior - which is wood cladded like a renaissance “studiolo” - is warm and rich. The double-height accommodates different options for use over time: a space for play, rest, work, or study.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

And as one leaves the box, the spaciousness of the loft, its tall columns, and sudden expansiveness, come back into view as a pleasant surprise. Deceptive scale is also at play with a sprawling custom carpet, hidden in plain sight in the living area. Its color - a mix of pink, beige and blue - blends with the variegated tones of the wooden floor. The carpet is the largest object of the home - its irregular oval shape stretches to occupy as much space as possible - yet its subtle color and its unobtrusive shape render it oddly unnoticeable.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Lastly, among the objects at play is an unassuming table, slender and grand at the same time. Its most noticeable feature is a double tabletop. Structurally, the layered tabletop acts as a beam to prevent flexion. Functionally, the lower tabletop allows for a rapid shift from work to dining - as computers, drawings, and paperwork are quickly stored away. A more clandestine detail of the table is completely hidden from view.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

A gap in the lower tabletop provides secret access to lower compartments, accessible only to those who choose to crawl underneath. It is a place where a child can cache toys and imagine a miniature universe, unseen inside the adult world. A secret place, hidden in plain sight, that brings a bit of wonder into the ordinary life that contains it.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lower East Side, New York, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Nakworks
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsUnited States
Cite: "In Plain Sight Apartment / Nakworks" 20 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980486/in-plain-sight-apartment-nakworks> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job