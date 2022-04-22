We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Osteopathic Clinic in Omuta / EAL + Atsushi Takano

Osteopathic Clinic in Omuta / EAL + Atsushi Takano

Save this project
Osteopathic Clinic in Omuta / EAL + Atsushi Takano

© Yosuke Harigane© Yosuke Harigane© Yosuke Harigane© Yosuke Harigane+ 17

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Mixed Use Architecture, Clinic, Residential Architecture
Ōmuta, Japan
  • City : Ōmuta
  • Country : Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yosuke Harigane
© Yosuke Harigane

Text description provided by the architects. This is an osteopathic clinic including a small residential space in Omuta, the west part of Japan. The client expected a building to be iconic in a good sense and loved by residents. A budget was, however, rather limited. Thus, an invention of a very rational building composition as well as a construction method was required to carry out the project.

Save this picture!
© Yosuke Harigane
© Yosuke Harigane
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Yosuke Harigane
© Yosuke Harigane

To fulfill such conditions, a triangular frame using a plate was imagined. It forms a very simple and reasonable frame composed of truss section in span direction and continuous load-bearing surface in girder direction. In addition, by using CLT (mass of wood) as the plate, it becomes a multifunctional frame working as a structure, thermal insulation, airtight, and interior finish. In this way, the use of secondary materials (e.g. thermal insulation, plasterboard) is minimized, on-site construction time is shortened, and as a result, construction cost and quality can be optimized.

Save this picture!
© Yosuke Harigane
© Yosuke Harigane

This building consists of simple triangular units out of 90 mm thick CLT panels. The panel truss acts as a unitary wall-roof element defining the interior space. This simplified building envelope may also provide further merits, for instance, easy maintenance and deconstruction leading to economic and environmental benefits in the future.

Save this picture!
© Yosuke Harigane
© Yosuke Harigane

The panel truss forms clear and reasonable geometry resulting in high structural stability. Thanks to this rational composition, the joints of the panels are also very simple using screws only. Since it was a unique method, jointing strength was tested using a mock-up of the joint.

Save this picture!
© Yosuke Harigane
© Yosuke Harigane

As the triangular unit is structurally independent, they are placed by gradually shifting each other. The gaps between the units lead to air and light to the interior and give spatial expanse. The triangular unit looks like a traditional pit dwelling and the interior space feels like a wooden cave. An extension of the building is also fairly easy since the gable side of the unit is covered by a wooden stud wall and glazing.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Atsushi Takano
© Atsushi Takano

Massive timber, such as CLT and GLT, may have the possibility to again simplify and rationalize the composition of a building based on the inherent properties of wood. A combination of traditional and modern building solutions could offer an interesting and profitable approach to the further development of sustainable modern buildings.

Save this picture!
© Yosuke Harigane
© Yosuke Harigane

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Omuta, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
EAL + Atsushi Takano
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicResidential ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "Osteopathic Clinic in Omuta / EAL + Atsushi Takano" 22 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980472/osteopathic-clinic-in-omuta-eal-plus-atsushi-takano> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job