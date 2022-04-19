We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Le Louis-Hébert Housing / NatureHumaine

Le Louis-Hébert Housing / NatureHumaine

Save this project
Le Louis-Hébert Housing / NatureHumaine
Save this picture!
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images

© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Montréal, Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a heritage area, near Molson Park in the heart of the Rosemont La-Petite-Patrie borough in Montreal, the project is located on two adjoining lots of land. One of which is vacant and the other occupied by an existing two-storey duplex dating from the 1920s.

Save this picture!
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The challenge was therefore to implement two separate projects on these two interconnected lots: not only by conserving the duplex but also by infusing the project with a language of unity as a whole. Three new dwellings are then proposed on the vacant lot, while an additional dwelling is added on top of the existing duplex.

Save this picture!
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
Save this picture!
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
Save this picture!
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images

The two new constructions provide a total of six dwellings spread over three floors with mezzanines and basements. The living areas of the apartments vary between 950 sqft and 2150 sqft including two or three bedrooms depending on the unit. Confronted with the strict heritage requirements dictated by the municipality, the project aims to respect the historical character linked to its immediate environment. On the street side, the objective was to make the two entities of the project harmonious and complementary. Let the project read as a whole while understanding that the duplex is the instigator.

Save this picture!
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
Save this picture!
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images

While the next triplex is called in a maroon-colored clay brick, a more contemporary treatment consisting of a covering of fluted aluminum panels painted ocher color marks the entrances to the 3 dwellings. As a recall, the ocher color is also applied on the window frames of the unit added to the preserved duplex. The rear façade aims to unify the entire composition by applying black and white plaster. The two staircases painted in ocher color echo the spiral exits typical of the triplexes found in the black alley of the neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
Save this picture!
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images

Following the obligation to evoke certain typological and historical features of the street, the municipality nevertheless remained open to the integration of contemporary architectural elements suggesting to passers-by that the construction of the project is indeed of our time.

Save this picture!
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images

It is also important to note that this project was designed according to specific criteria that were rigorously respected in order to offer LEED Platinum certification to the building.

Save this picture!
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images
© Ulysse Lemerise / OSA images

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NatureHumaine
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationCanada
Cite: " Le Louis-Hébert Housing / NatureHumaine" 19 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980467/le-louis-hebert-housing-naturehumaine> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job