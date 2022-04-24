We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Mirasol House / Iterare arquitectos

Mirasol House / Iterare arquitectos
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

© David Zarzoso

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Renovation, Apartment Interiors, Detail
Valencia, Spain
  • Architects: Iterare arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :David Zarzoso
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, GRAPHISOFT, Cortizo, José Buendicho
  • Lead Architect : Rubén Gutiérrez Rodríguez, Pedro Ponce Gregorio
  • Collaborator : Lidón Sánchez Giménez
  • City : Valencia
  • Country : Spain
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a typical street of the Valencian neighborhood of El Cabañal, the Mirasol house is recovered as a singular piece of this important seaside district of the city of Valencia. A modest, unpretentious, and anonymous construction that follows the characteristic typology of those old fishermen's houses that once shaped the streets of the neighborhood.

© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Rescuing the legacy of the old building, the intervention is based on a particular approach to some of its most characteristic elements: whether it is the case of the facade, delicately split from the historic residential building to which it belongs; or the body of skylight, which in the manner of a sunflower (mirasol), it rises with autonomy and significance over the ancient roofs of the neighborhood.

© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

It seems natural, therefore, that from a spatial point of view, this same skylight sets itself apart as the most significant element of the house. A true void of light (and shadow) capable of retaining within its surfaces the delicate nuances that the Mediterranean light offers us during the day. Thus the house will change its atmosphere, and therefore its inhabitation, as the sky shifts its appearance; from the imposing shadows of the morning cut on the walls of the “mirasol”, to the delicate tones of the sunset, by now more delicate and kind.

© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© David Zarzoso
© David Zarzoso

Meanwhile, a small backyard ensures a constant and gentle breeze over each of the rooms of the house, whether they are on the ground or second floor, thanks to the efficiency with which the “mirasol”, now turned into a vast ventilation duct, is able to guide the different upward and downward flows that wander through the spaces of the house.

Project location

Address:Valencia, Spain

Iterare arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsDetailSpain
Cite: "Mirasol House / Iterare arquitectos" [Casa Mirasol / Iterare arquitectos] 24 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980405/mirasol-house-iterare-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884
