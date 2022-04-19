We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. France
  5. GRANDIR – ALCO Community Center / OVERCODE architecture urbanisme

GRANDIR – ALCO Community Center / OVERCODE architecture urbanisme

Save this project
GRANDIR – ALCO Community Center / OVERCODE architecture urbanisme

© David Foessel© David Foessel© David Foessel© David Foessel+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Community Center
Amiens, France
  • Design Team : Claire Garcia Barriet, Alejandro Garcia Marta
  • Clients : Town hall of Amiens
  • City : Amiens
  • Country : France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Text description provided by the architects. Amiens’s town hall wants to construct a new building for the ALCO non-profit organization. ALCO is a community-based association that dedicates to supporting precarious families in need of cohesion and empowerment. It provides the community with a multiplicity of activities from educational media, plastic art, theater, and poetry, to social mediation in a multiethnic neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

ALCO is an organization, as it is a place for the community to gather, share, and bond in a proactive environment. The town hall made available a site at the heart of the neighborhood school campus, which included buildings from primary school, to middle school, a sports hall, a soccer field, and a small concert hall – theater. It was a strategic position within the community for the ALCO to come and be part of the social existing network.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Constructing a building in the middle of a campus posed a great challenge in terms of its visibility and identity. The specificity of the site (narrow, lack of street visibility), and the multiplicity of its programmatic character trigger the idea of working with the duality of the generic and specific. The generic meant that we had to include change and evolution in the construction system to allow the workshop spaces to evolve over time. The specific had to incorporate a mode of representation that allow the building to be recognized as a community center – ALCO - as to overcome its lack of visual street presence. The project then spins as a generic box that transforms towards the specific, from a box to a de-formed box.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The generosity created by manipulating the box towards the small square in front of the building, allowed to nest the more public activities in the direct contact with the public space (reception hall, meeting room, community kitchen, library, etc...). The reception area then connects the public with the more private spaces of the building, where the workshop and administration wings are located.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The construction method is a wood column/beam structure, which allows a great amount of flexibility within the building. The building is read as a mass punctuated by generous rhythmic fenestration. The cladding plays with the perception of the building as it is seen mostly from an angle from the public space, except seen by the school. The wooden fins combined with the metal sheet cladding produce a dual kind of reading, an effect kinetic develops.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

From an angle, it provides a sensation of softness, warmness, and naturalness, contrary that when it is seen from the front. So the building becomes a mix of doubles: double identity, double color, double texture, double form, a double image that resonates and reflects its environment. The envelope then expresses the multiplicity of identities that characterizes the content – ALCO.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Amiens, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OVERCODE architecture urbanisme
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerFrance
Cite: "GRANDIR – ALCO Community Center / OVERCODE architecture urbanisme" 19 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980404/grandir-nil-alco-community-center-overcode-architecture-urbanisme> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job