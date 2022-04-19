We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Iran
  5. The Exo-interior Restaurant / Paad Architects

The Exo-interior Restaurant / Paad Architects

The Exo-interior Restaurant / Paad Architects

© Parham Taghioff

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects: Paad Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  85
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Parham Taghioff
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Garmasun
  • Lead Architect : Mohammad Yaser Mousapour
  • Lighting Designer : ON Lighting
  • Design Team : Kimia Sari, Zahra Hatami, Ghazal Mousavi
  • Executive Manager : Amirhossein Sadegh Tehrani
  • City : Tehran
  • Country : Iran
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. By its very definition, the architectural threshold is the operational device to delineate the interior condition as it relates to, while standing out, against the exterior condition. The very same architectural device, allows for negotiation between what is owned by the owner and the city that is shared among all.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

The COVID-19 pandemics have fundamentally changed how the endo-exo duality is perceived by the general public. We all have become phobic of the unknown germs, a kind of germo-phobia that has resulted in a deep fear of sharing the interior space with others. The mind automatically characterizes the exterior condition as a safer configuration for co-habitation of space, due to air-flow.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

As a result, restaurants and cafés with courtyards and terraces have achieved a significant competitive advantage. But can the Pandemic force generate new architectural types that create open-air qualities for those urban parts that are deprived of courtyards or terraces?

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

The exo-interior is a restaurant that explores such an idea in down-town Tehran within a 85 square-meters space. In this experiment, we conceptualized the space as a dead-end alley, one side of which is the transparent spatial pocket allocated to preparation of food, and the other side is a place for sitting and for the food to be served. The aforementioned design strategy has allowed us to create an interior zone with exterior characters, providing an open-air space for an urban lot that does not have such an affordance by default. Conventional sitting furniture is substituted by abstract boxes that share the same material condition as the finishing of the floor. In this experimentation with the externalization of the internal space, the architectural threshold that interfaces with the city is eliminated, and the street is virtually expanded to the heart of the lot, meeting with its counter-part in a reflective mirror that is installed at the end of this architecturally constructed cul-de-sac.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

In this city-like architectural set-up, out-door climate-control technologies are adopted to secure climactic comfort for the occupants. 

The project is a humble proposal for a post-COVID city, where architecture and city are intertwined to address new sorts of real and imagined phobias.

© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Project location

Address:Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

Paad Architects
Products

GlassStone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantIran
Cite: "The Exo-interior Restaurant / Paad Architects" 19 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980380/the-exo-interior-restaurant-paad-architects> ISSN 0719-8884
