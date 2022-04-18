We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. MB House / Studio Jean Verville architectes

MB House / Studio Jean Verville architectes

MB House / Studio Jean Verville architectes
© Maxime Brouillet
Montreal, Canada
  • Architect And Studio Director : Tania Paula Garza Rico
  • Artistic Advisor : France Goneau
  • Project Team : François Bodlet, Rémi St-Pierre, Samuel Landry, Camille Asselin, Jacob Éthier, Bahia Burias, Alexandre Meloche
  • Cabinet Maker : Steeve Tousignant
  • City : Montreal
  • Country : Canada
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Maxime Brouillet
Text description provided by the architects. From fluid promenade to pragmatic functionality, MB offers rehabilitation of a Montreal cottage orchestrating a sculptural experience with an architectural dimension. Interfering in the daily life of a couple of young professionals, a system, both simple and complex, multiply geometric interweavings and visual breakthroughs to reveal a home in the image of its owners.

© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet
Focusing as much on compactness as on organizational interrelationships, the development of the architectural system requires its users to scrutinize their habits, and question the needs related to their daily life. In this process of collaborative creation, Mathieu and Benjamin adopt the playful approach of Studio Jean Verville architects with enthusiasm, humor, and sensitivity in order to specify the character identity of the project.

© Maxime Brouillet
Exploded axo diagram
Exploded axo diagram

Playing with positive and negative spaces, the proposal articulates a crystallization fragmenting the volumetric entity by a physical and visual permeability, altering the perceptions of dimensioning. Opting for the subtraction of floor areas in favor of spatial qualities, volumes and interstices compose a domestic ecosystem of rows and vis-à-vis.

© Maxime Brouillet
Livened up by the constant variability of color shades, enlivened by the seasons and the natural light coming from the garden adjoining the living space, the MB project manifests the expression of these external parameters on its unifying monomateriality. Associated with its urban context and the flow of dynamic interactions generated by its internal conditions, including the movements of users and their way of living, a rhythmic versatility stands out in contrast to the geometric rigor of the assemblage.

© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet
© Maxime Brouillet
Beyond the amalgamation of domestic functions, MB proposes an intervention multiplying interrelationships to enhance the movement through a parcours revealing its spatial polysemy. From archetype to abstraction, space is transformed. From an organizational matrix to a discovery game, MB presents a place participating in the active life of its neighborhood, while generating an enveloping family haunt.

© Maxime Brouillet
Cite: "MB House / Studio Jean Verville architectes" 18 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980376/mb-house-studio-jean-verville-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884
