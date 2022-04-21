We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Brazil
  CE House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

CE House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

CE House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos

© Leonardo Finotti

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Florianópolis, Brazil
  Architects: Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos
  Area: 6878 ft²
  Year: 2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: Leonardo Finotti
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Doka, Franke, Altero Metais, Deca, Docol, Globo Portas, Haiko, Lohn Esquadrias, Pedras Kátia, Portinari, Portobello
  Lead Architects: Marcos Jobim e Silvana Carlevaro
  Clients: Emerson L. Marques
  Engineering: Stabile Assessoria Consultoria e Projetos de Estruturas
  Landscaping: JA8 Arquitetura da Paisagem
  Consultants: Allume Iluminação
  Collaborators: Paola Carlevaro, Eduardo Piovesan e Marcela Karam
  City: Florianópolis
  Country: Brazil
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Text description provided by the architects. The CE House is situated at the São Thiago Condominium in Cacupé, city of Florianópolis, Southern Brazil. It was located in the highest position of the site with great views of the sea and the green area around.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Sections
Sections
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

 The organization of the house is based on three levels, with the technical area on the lower floor, the livings areas on the ground floor and the bedrooms on the upper floor. On the ground floor are located the living room, dining room, kitchen, garage, academy and a tv room as an extension of the living room integrated by a sliding panel.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The inferior balcony has a barbecue grill hidden by a sliding panel access to the pool that was positioned on an independent level next to the garden. The pool was built in apparent concrete with details of basalt cladding, hijau stone and a deck of cumaru wood.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

On the upper floor are located the four bedrooms, closet and a home office that can be accessed by elevator and a stair with metallic structure and cumaru wood steps. The upper balconies allows an appropriate sun protection and open views to the landscape surround. The Master Suite has visuals for both facades through an opening to the double height of the living area.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The structural solution combines black metallic pillars modulated every 4.80 meters and reinforced concrete slab. On the upper floor, modulated metal trusses every 2.40 meters organize the modular pattern of the façade and support the balcony railings, also made of steel and glass.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Elevations
Elevations
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The wooden brises conform the materiality of the construction together with the stone walls, basalt floor tile, the steel and reinforced concrete structures, as well as the aluminum frames painted in RAL 7024 color with 10mm clear glass.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Project gallery

Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos
Products

Steel Stone Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "CE House / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos" [Casa CE / Jobim Carlevaro Arquitetos] 21 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980361/ce-house-jobim-carlevaro-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884
