World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Store
  Brazil
  Bento Building / Trinia Arquitetura

Bento Building / Trinia Arquitetura

Bento Building / Trinia Arquitetura
© Jomar Bragança
  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Store
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  Architects: Trinia Arquitetura
  Area: 836
  Year: 2020
  Photographs
    Photographs: Jomar Bragança
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Interface, Alumafer, Preall, Thyssen Elevadores, iluminar
  Lead Architects: Alexandre Bragança, Flávia Mansur
  Landscape: Matos e Renault
  Lighting: Iluminar
  Structural Engineering: LS Engenharia
  City: Belo Horizonte
  Country: Brazil
© Jomar Bragança
Text description provided by the architects. Bento is a building composed by seven commercial rooms and it is in São Bento neighborhood in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. The proposal of the project aimed to offer an original architecture with no vices or repetitions normally seen on the real estate market. The architectural project tried to solve the proposed program by the following basic premises: create a simple structural solution that could contribute for the construction shape, keep some big free spans without structural interference, use materials on their raw conditions, like the concrete and the block bricks, without adding any finishings that demanded constant maintenance, and provide a working area more appealing where people could benefit from the outdoor spaces.

© Jomar Bragança
Section - AA
The architecture uses simple but strong lines, like both lateral walls in exposed concrete with sequenced outward projecting windows. The main façade has a big glass window protected by a rebar net, which gains more or less power depending on the observer view angle and creates a connection between the building and the street. The back façade is shaped like steps revealing the terraces of each office that not only bring quality to them but also offer a definite outstanding view of Serra do Curral, an important landmark of Belo Horizonte city.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
The building has five storeys, being the first one composed by the entrance hall and the garage; the second, the third and the fourth floors have two rooms each one while the fifth has only one office. The details and care with the indoor elements, like the frames, the simple drawings of the stairs and the guard rails, and the finishings on cement floor and texture, show the intention to reveal the beauty of simplicity through an honest referenced architecture.

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Brazil
