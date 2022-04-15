We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Canada
  5. Montréal Insectarium / Kuehn Malvezzi

Montréal Insectarium / Kuehn Malvezzi

Save this project
Montréal Insectarium / Kuehn Malvezzi
Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

© James Brittain© James Brittain© James Brittain© James Brittain+ 41

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museum
Montréal, Canada
Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Text description provided by the architects. Espace pour la vie, Canada’s largest natural science museum complex, appointed Kuehn Malvezzi alongside Montréal offices Pelletier de Fontenay and Jodoin Lamarre Pratte architectes, jointly with Berlin-based land- scape architects atelier le balto, to design the new Montréal Insectarium. The partnership won an international competition for the project with a concept to fuse architecture and nature in 2014.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain
Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The new insectarium replaces the city’s former insectarium building from 1990, and features detailed displays for preserved insects and habitats for live species to thrive. The design builds on detailed analysis of 400 years of museums, orangeries, greenhouses and other architectures for the categorization and display of the natural world. Opening at a crucial moment for rethinking relationships between human and non-human biology, the new Montréal Insectarium represents a critical new approach for museums of natural history.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

The external architecture of the Insectarium is visible through three archetypal structures that communicate a light touch construction process with integration into the pre-existing landscape of the Botanical Garden. A walled butterfly garden serves as a relaxing space of welcome. The garden slopes down to the base of a greenhouse which contains a central hall and living environments for live insects. Beyond the greenhouse, an enigmatic planted mound erupts from the surface. This cocoon-like dome holds the insectarium's collection.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Inside, a precisely choreographed route through the building dissolves the divides between the human and the natural with barrier-free displays and immersive sensory experiences: an underground labyrinth disorients human senses and mimics the vision, hearing and movement of insects; a domed shotcrete hall contains the insectarium’s extraordinary collection; and a light-filled Grand Vivarium brings visitors into close contact with insects in their natural habitats.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain
Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

In order to make the building truly symbiotic with its inhabitants and visitors, and in accordance with its targeted LEED Gold certification, the Insectarium incorporates several bioclimatic and sustainable development princi- ples and techniques. The building's orientation and materiality allow for maximum solar gain in the greenhouse areas. This heat is recovered and redistributed to the rest of the building. A range of additional systems such as textile shades, motorized louvers geothermal wells, roof water recuperation and the use of local, sustaina- ble, VOC-free materials support the building’s bioclimatic approach. 

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:4581 Rue Sherbrooke E, Montréal, QC H1X 2B2, Canada

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kuehn Malvezzi
Office
Pelletier De Fontenay
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumCanada
Cite: "Montréal Insectarium / Kuehn Malvezzi" 15 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980211/montreal-insectarium-kuehn-malvezzi> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job