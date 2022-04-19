We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  House in Cascais / OPENBOOK Architecture

House in Cascais / OPENBOOK Architecture

House in Cascais / OPENBOOK Architecture

© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG+ 23

Houses
Portugal
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. This Private House in Cascais makes the most of its hilltop location. The architectural concept evolves around fitting the structure in its natural surroundings. The exterior spatial perception of the house is projected onto the green treetops stretching as far as the eye can see.

© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
Plan - 2nd basement
Plan - 2nd basement
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

The design animating this project is born out of the play between the rectangular shapes of the building and the adjacent landscape while allowing for an excellent functional distribution of the space on a terrain that has significant differences in elevation.

© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
Section B
Section B
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

The main entrance opens onto an atrium that is two floors high. It acts as the “central axis” of the house to which the different parts of the home are linked. Facing west, the residence creates a dynamic dialogue with its garden, pool, and wider landscape. It projects a harmonious transition that balances functionality with aesthetics. The materials used - concrete, timber, and travertine - allow their various textures and colors to be intertwined with the splendor of nature.

© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

OPENBOOK Architecture
Concrete

Portugal
Cite: "House in Cascais / OPENBOOK Architecture" 19 Apr 2022.
