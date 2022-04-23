We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Hubert Housing / Quinzhee Architecture

Hubert Housing / Quinzhee Architecture

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Quebec City, Canada
  Architects: Quinzhee Architecture
  Area: 1880
  Year: 2020
  Photographs
    Photographs: 1Px
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Forterra, Giguère Portes et Fenêtres, Patio Fibrex, Peinture Sico, Vicwest
  Senior Architectural Designers: Guillaume Fafard, Pierre Olivier B. Alarie
  Junior Architects: Marie-Jeanne Allaire-Côté
  Architect: Laurence Audet
  3D Artist: Étienne Dumas
  Client/Owner: Développement Émeraude
  Entrepeneur: Construction St-Pierre Roseberry
  Photographer: 1Px Dave Tremblay
  City: Quebec City
  Country: Canada
© 1Px
© 1Px

Text description provided by the architects. Built on a former taxi dispatch site in the Maizeret district, Hubert has 24 accessible or minimally adaptable rental units close to the Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus and the Chemin de la Canardière. The building is located close to the streets to help better frame the urban fabric, allowing to hide the access to the underground parking at the back.

© 1Px
© 1Px

The basilar, on which the large red masonry balconies typical of the district are grafted, is activated by means of separate entrance vestibules, vegetated runners, and wide frames punctuating the main facade. The more discreet treatment of openings continues the residential fabric of the area. In order to lighten the volume and reduce its impact on the neighborhood, the top floors were covered with clear siding.

© 1Px
© 1Px

The building’s exterior envelope has been designed to be high-performance, resulting in substantial energy savings and increased comfort for occupants. With energy efficiency and large windows, Hubert treats the openings more soberly to support the residential canvas of the sector. The project is supported by CMHC’s National Housing Strategy’s Rental Construction Financing program.

© 1Px
© 1Px
© 1Px
© 1Px
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© 1Px
© 1Px
© 1Px
© 1Px

This also involves offering six units adapted for people with reduced mobility as well as units at a lower price than the current market. Energy efficiency is one of the strengths of this project, which has been distinguished by the use of triple glass, high-performance heat pumps, and the reduction of thermal bridges. In addition, the optimization of the building's shape and the insulation (15% more efficient) are undoubtedly part of this category.

© 1Px
© 1Px

Project location

Address: Quebec City, QC, Canada

Quinzhee Architecture
Cite: "Hubert Housing / Quinzhee Architecture" 23 Apr 2022. ArchDaily.
