Avignon Green Building / ALH Taller

Text description provided by the architects. Residential building in Medellin, Colombia with 21 apartments of 335m². In a 6400m² space, the idea is to design a building that could adapt well to the environment in order to produce less impact.

For that reason, the materials are concrete, brick, wood, and steel, materials that endure over time and whose texture and color helps us achieve our goal.

The most important thing for us is to link the outside with the inside, that’s why each apartment is surrounded by green, A green of different species that produces the feeling of living on a first floor.