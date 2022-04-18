We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Colombia
  5. Avignon Green Building / ALH Taller

Avignon Green Building / ALH Taller

Save this project
Avignon Green Building / ALH Taller
Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

© Mateo Soto© Mateo Soto© Mateo Soto© Mateo Soto+ 13

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Residential
Medellín, Colombia
  • Architects: ALH Taller
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  12000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Mateo Soto
Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

Text description provided by the architects. Residential building in Medellin, Colombia with 21 apartments of 335m². In a 6400m² space, the idea is to design a building that could adapt well to the environment in order to produce less impact. 

Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

For that reason, the materials are concrete, brick, wood, and steel, materials that endure over time and whose texture and color helps us achieve our goal.

Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto
Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

The most important thing for us is to link the outside with the inside, that’s why each apartment is surrounded by green, A green of different species that produces the feeling of living on a first floor.

Save this picture!
© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Medellín, Antioquia, Colombia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ALH Taller
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialColombia
Cite: "Avignon Green Building / ALH Taller" [Edificio verde Avignon / ALH Taller] 18 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980140/avignon-green-building-alh-taller> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job