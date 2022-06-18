We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Ozias Apartments / Quinzhee Architecture

Ozias Apartments / Quinzhee Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeOzias Apartments / Quinzhee Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsOzias Apartments / Quinzhee Architecture - Interior Photography, Living RoomOzias Apartments / Quinzhee Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Chair+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Quebec City, Canada
  • Senior Architectural Designers : Guillaume Fafard, Catherine Parent
  • Project Technician : Maxime Allard
  • 3 D Artist : Étienne Dumas
  • Client/Owner : Construction St-Pierre Roseberry
  • Entrepeneur : Construction St-Pierre Roseberry
  • Photography : 1Px Dave Tremblay
  • City : Quebec City
  • Country : Canada
Ozias Apartments / Quinzhee Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© 1Px

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the corner of Rue de l'Aqueduc and Rue Kirouac, Ozias is a multi-residential project of ten through-and-through dwellings on two floors. It is articulated by following the layout of the neighborhood to clear a green backyard accessible to all occupants.

Ozias Apartments / Quinzhee Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© 1Px
Ozias Apartments / Quinzhee Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© 1Px
Ozias Apartments / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 28 of 31
Ground Floor Plan

On the facade, the verticality is enhanced by the withdrawals, the sets of bricks, and the different materials. The clay brick blends with the warm colors of the masonry of the surrounding context and contrasts with the metallic coating. On the ground floor, deeper indentations mark the street entrances that serve all dwellings. They share the common courtyard at the back while the upper accommodations enjoy balconies and private rooftop terraces.

Ozias Apartments / Quinzhee Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© 1Px
Ozias Apartments / Quinzhee Architecture - Interior Photography
© 1Px

Finally, Ozias seizes the opportunity to densify a wasteland site by ensuring a coherent integration with its neighbors. The two-story layout also allows for a hierarchical arrangement of spaces for the privacy of the occupants, and the vis-à-vis is to the advantage of the latter since the floor level is raised in relation to the street.

Ozias Apartments / Quinzhee Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room
© 1Px
Ozias Apartments / Quinzhee Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room
© 1Px

The layout of the living spaces located on the second floor contributes to the animation on the street and to the optimization of the space. The regulatory requirements that required some reflection for this project can be summarized as maximized zoning, construction at the edge of the lot, respect for heritage, and integration with the environment. The urban insertion is also part of this reflection as well as a green area on the roof.

Ozias Apartments / Quinzhee Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, Chair
© 1Px

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Quebec City, QC, Canada

About this office
Quinzhee Architecture
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

Cite: "Ozias Apartments / Quinzhee Architecture" 18 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980114/ozias-apartments-quinzhee-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

