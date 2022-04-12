Garrya Nijo Castle Kyoto Hotel / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

+ 25

Design Team : Irie Shigeki, Abe Erika (Jun Mitsui & Associates Inc.) Yu Takaiwa (TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers), Yagi Hiroki (UCHIHARA CREATIVE LIGHTING DESIGN)Matsumoto Shinichi, Lau Sze Chun Victor (Hashimoto Yukio Design Studio Inc.)

Client : Godo Kaisha Nijo

Engineering : Takeuchi Atsushi, Hashida Kazuhiro, Iwamoto Saki (ARUP), ) Iwai Akio, Nagayoshi Takayuki, Hukuma Mariko, Miyajima Sadaaki (TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers)

City : Kyoto

Country : Japan

Text description provided by the architects. A 25-room luxury hotel, facing Nijo-Jo Castle in Kyoto. Insidethe “flying geese formation” shaped plan (like Nijo-JoCastle and Katsura Imperial Villa), a flow line leads from analley-like approach to an open lobby facing the garden,and on to the guest rooms, luring guests into a secludedretreat with an extraordinary vibe.

The lush greenery isdesigned to be reflected in the garden’s water feature andin the interiors of the lobby and guest rooms like the “sanshi-suimei*” scenery of Nijo-Jo Castle, to create subtle andprofound spaces where the interior and exterior mingle.

*Sanshi-suimei: beautiful and pure landscape with mountains and rivers