Garrya Nijo Castle Kyoto Hotel / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

-
Architects: TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
- Area : 2238 m²
- Year : 2020
-
Photographs :Nacasa & Partners
-
-
Lead Architects : Jun Mitsui (Jun Mitsui & Associates), Araki Hiroyuki (TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers) , Hashimoto Yukio (Hashimoto Yukio Design Studio Inc.), Uchihara Satoshi (UCHIHARA CREATIVE LIGHTING DESIGN), Fujita Hisakazu(sola associates)
-
Landscape : Sola Associates, Aoki Yuri (sola associates)
-
- Design Team : Irie Shigeki, Abe Erika (Jun Mitsui & Associates Inc.) Yu Takaiwa (TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers), Yagi Hiroki (UCHIHARA CREATIVE LIGHTING DESIGN)Matsumoto Shinichi, Lau Sze Chun Victor (Hashimoto Yukio Design Studio Inc.)
- Client : Godo Kaisha Nijo
- Engineering : Takeuchi Atsushi, Hashida Kazuhiro, Iwamoto Saki (ARUP), ) Iwai Akio, Nagayoshi Takayuki, Hukuma Mariko, Miyajima Sadaaki (TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers)
- City : Kyoto
- Country : Japan
Text description provided by the architects. A 25-room luxury hotel, facing Nijo-Jo Castle in Kyoto. Insidethe “flying geese formation” shaped plan (like Nijo-JoCastle and Katsura Imperial Villa), a flow line leads from analley-like approach to an open lobby facing the garden,and on to the guest rooms, luring guests into a secludedretreat with an extraordinary vibe.
The lush greenery isdesigned to be reflected in the garden’s water feature andin the interiors of the lobby and guest rooms like the “sanshi-suimei*” scenery of Nijo-Jo Castle, to create subtle andprofound spaces where the interior and exterior mingle.
*Sanshi-suimei: beautiful and pure landscape with mountains and rivers