Garrya Nijo Castle Kyoto Hotel / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Garrya Nijo Castle Kyoto Hotel / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels
Kyoto, Japan
  • Architects: TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
  Area: 2238
  Year: 2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Nacasa & Partners
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Toto, Bunka Shutter, Sankyo Tateyama
  • Lead Architects : Jun Mitsui (Jun Mitsui & Associates), Araki Hiroyuki (TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers) , Hashimoto Yukio (Hashimoto Yukio Design Studio Inc.), Uchihara Satoshi (UCHIHARA CREATIVE LIGHTING DESIGN), Fujita Hisakazu(sola associates)
  • Landscape : Sola Associates, Aoki Yuri (sola associates)
  • Construction : Taisei Corporation
  • Design Team : Irie Shigeki, Abe Erika (Jun Mitsui & Associates Inc.) Yu Takaiwa (TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers), Yagi Hiroki (UCHIHARA CREATIVE LIGHTING DESIGN)Matsumoto Shinichi, Lau Sze Chun Victor (Hashimoto Yukio Design Studio Inc.)
  • Client : Godo Kaisha Nijo
  • Engineering : Takeuchi Atsushi, Hashida Kazuhiro, Iwamoto Saki (ARUP), ) Iwai Akio, Nagayoshi Takayuki, Hukuma Mariko, Miyajima Sadaaki (TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers)
  • City : Kyoto
  • Country : Japan
© Nacasa & Partners
Text description provided by the architects. A 25-room luxury hotel, facing Nijo-Jo Castle in Kyoto. Insidethe “flying geese formation” shaped plan (like Nijo-JoCastle and Katsura Imperial Villa), a flow line leads from analley-like approach to an open lobby facing the garden,and on to the guest rooms, luring guests into a secludedretreat with an extraordinary vibe.

© Nacasa & Partners
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Nacasa & Partners
Plan - 2nd Floor
Plan - 2nd Floor
© Nacasa & Partners
The lush greenery isdesigned to be reflected in the garden’s water feature andin the interiors of the lobby and guest rooms like the “sanshi-suimei*” scenery of Nijo-Jo Castle, to create subtle andprofound spaces where the interior and exterior mingle.

*Sanshi-suimei: beautiful and pure landscape with mountains and rivers

© Nacasa & Partners
Project location

Address: Ichinocho, Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto, 604-8305, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Office
#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsJapan
Cite: "Garrya Nijo Castle Kyoto Hotel / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers" 12 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980071/garrya-nijo-castle-kyoto-hotel-taisei-design-planners-architects-and-engineers> ISSN 0719-8884
