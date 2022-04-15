Matorral Building / ALH Taller

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. In this era of the profound environmental and climate crises, green has become a banner of salvation. In any new building, vertical gardens and green roofs are almost requirements.

Matorral with its suggestive name is an architectural and constructive proposal that takes this issue very seriously. The slabs are converted into a large container of more than one hundred tropical species. Drip irrigation provides rationally scheduled water into this small ecosystem.

With this true garden contained in the thickness of the structure, the inhabitant can from the inside enjoy the vegetation that grows on the floor. This gives the feeling of being in a house where a lush garden extends outside. All spaces enjoy this; for example, plants such as aloe, rosemary, thyme, basil, tomatoes, and lemon trees hug the kitchen from the outside. It is not uncommon to see a stray squirrel on the third floor stepping from the branch of one of the trees and entering through the windows of the building.

From the outside matorral has literally devoured the facade. It has become a small oasis in the dense heart of the city.