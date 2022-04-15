We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Colombia
  5. Matorral Building / ALH Taller

Matorral Building / ALH Taller

Save this project
Matorral Building / ALH Taller
Save this picture!
© Olmofoto
© Olmofoto

© Pequeño Robot© Olmofoto© Olmofoto© Pequeño Robot+ 16

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Apartments, Sustainability & Green Design
Medellin, Colombia
  • Architects: ALH Taller
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2017
Save this picture!
© Olmofoto
© Olmofoto

Text description provided by the architects. In this era of the profound environmental and climate crises, green has become a banner of salvation. In any new building, vertical gardens and green roofs are almost requirements.

Save this picture!
© Pequeño Robot
© Pequeño Robot

Matorral with its suggestive name is an architectural and constructive proposal that takes this issue very seriously. The slabs are converted into a large container of more than one hundred tropical species. Drip irrigation provides rationally scheduled water into this small ecosystem.

Save this picture!
© Olmofoto
© Olmofoto

With this true garden contained in the thickness of the structure, the inhabitant can from the inside enjoy the vegetation that grows on the floor. This gives the feeling of being in a house where a lush garden extends outside. All spaces enjoy this; for example, plants such as aloe, rosemary, thyme, basil, tomatoes, and lemon trees hug the kitchen from the outside. It is not uncommon to see a stray squirrel on the third floor stepping from the branch of one of the trees and entering through the windows of the building.

Save this picture!
© Olmofoto
© Olmofoto
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Pequeño Robot
© Pequeño Robot

From the outside matorral has literally devoured the facade. It has become a small oasis in the dense heart of the city.

Save this picture!
© Olmofoto
© Olmofoto

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ALH Taller
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSustainability & Green DesignColombia
Cite: "Matorral Building / ALH Taller" [Edificio matorral / ALH Taller] 15 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980039/matorral-building-alh-taller> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job