800 Fulton Market / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Bridging a neighborhood's past and future. 800 Fulton is a mixed-use office building that marks the gateway to one of Chicago's most dynamic neighborhoods. With a series of setbacks and landscaped terraces, the 19-story design is carefully proportioned to relate to the rhythm and scale of the Fulton Market District's historic low-rise streetscape, while connecting to the higher-density commercial district to the north.

From a 3-story podium that matches the existing scale of Fulton Market Street, the building rises in stepped terraces that create generously, landscaped outdoor spaces with native planting and trees. The dynamic and varied facade enlivens Fulton Market Street while achieving a slender profile from the east and west. The architecturally expressed structure marks the office entrance along the west elevation of the podium, while a composition of brick, glass and dark metal paneling relates to the existing industrial neighborhood character.

Engineered for Chicago's climate. Continuing SOM’s legacy of structurally expressive architecture, the building is defined by its X-braced facades. External steel brace frames on the east and west elevations are engineered with Chicago’s harsh winters in mind. The central node of each brace moves closer to the facades as the braces cool and contract and further from the facade as the braces heat up and expand. Throughout the expected range of approximately 9 inches of thermal movements, the braces are effective at resisting wind loads. Together with an offset cantilevered core made of glass, this unique structural system enables large, open floor plates and flexible, light-filled workspaces.

Interiors that foster wellbeing. Inside, a nearly 40-foot tall main lobby is defined by a cantilevered staircase and mezzanine that create layered spaces of activity. The material approach, which utilizes exposed concrete, wood, and red brick, mimics the tower’s exterior and draws inspiration from the neighborhood’s industrial character. With its flexible workstations and seating, the lobby also becomes a place of exchange that blends seamlessly into the busy streetscape.

A vibrant mix of retail, community, and conference spaces, a fitness center, and a lounge activate the site throughout the day. Above, landscaped terraces with native plantings on every other floor and ample daylighting within the office spaces bring wellness and sustainability to the forefront. On the 18th and 19th floors, tenants can enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding city from the rooftop bar and terraces.

800 Fulton features smart building systems that advance the project's goals for sustainability and wellbeing. Assistive technology enables availability and capacity monitoring for conference rooms and amenity spaces and tracks paper product usage, while mechanical systems cycle fresh air throughout the building. The project is certified LEED Platinum, WiredScore Platinum, SmartScore Platinum and targets WELL Building Standard certification. Through extensive analysis of the building’s life cycle and sustainable design program, the design team reduced its enclosure and structure's embodied carbon by 65% when compared to an industry average commercial office, meeting the 2030 target reduction set by AIA.