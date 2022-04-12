We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Jeffrey’s Place / Tasou Associates

Jeffrey’s Place / Tasou Associates

Save this project
Jeffrey’s Place / Tasou Associates
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

© Rory Gardiner© Rory Gardiner© Rory Gardiner© Rory Gardiner+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
London, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. The two-story property had previously been neglected for years and the building received little natural light due to small windows and tight site constraints. The main emphasis of the project was to open up the building to more natural daylight, creating a bright and uncluttered office space using robust materials chosen for their longevity.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

The first step was to gut the existing spaces and after all ‘modern’ additions were removed, the layers of history started to appear. These discoveries fundamentally inspired the design and all-new additions were carefully considered as an impression of the history without faithfully replicating it.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Sliding timber shutters echo the original stable frontage when shut, whilst also providing control of privacy to the ground floor of the office. The timber lining continues inside, concealing a small kitchen and WC. A new story was added on top with a large central skylight that pours light down into the spaces below. The rooftop extension, which is clad in black standing seam zinc, is set back from the front of the building and is barely visible from the ground level.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

To rationalize wasteful corridor space, the building is divided in two by a folded steel staircase that connects all levels, defining more public spaces at the front and private spaces at the back that can be separated if required. Steel was chosen as a very deliberate reference to the building’s industrial past and it stands as a focal element against the otherwise simple material palette.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

Due to tight site constraints and the extremely poor condition of the original building envelope, the project took almost two years from the initial sketch to completion. Working on a tight budget, but investing time and most of the budget in ‘the invisible’ – such as safeguarding the original building and bringing it up to current standards, was a concrete decision. Each step was carefully considered to sympathetically adapt the existing structure whilst enhancing performance and functionality.

Save this picture!
© Rory Gardiner
© Rory Gardiner

With the addition of only a small extension, the scheme promotes the opportunities to carefully repair and adapt historic buildings and demonstrates a sustainable approach to providing unique spaces. Opening up the building at ground floor level has brought a sense of excitement to a street that is very much closed off. The result is a carefully crafted scheme that celebrates it’s distinctive historical features that make it truly special.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tasou Associates
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

Products

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Jeffrey’s Place / Tasou Associates" 12 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980016/jeffreys-place-tasou-associates> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job