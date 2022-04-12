We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Melides House / Fragmentos

Melides House / Fragmentos

Save this project
Melides House / Fragmentos
Save this picture!
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Grândola, Portugal
  • Architects: Fragmentos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  325
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Azulima, Fermob, Gonçalo Belmonte
  • Project Team : Pedro Silva Lopes, Fernando Flora, Rita Sousa, Madalena Wemans (Fragmentos) 
  • Specialities : João Paulo Branco (Fragmentos), Espaço Civil 
  • Supervision : Dione Mateus
  • Construction : Fernando Pedreiro 
  • Measurements : Coopas
  • Landscape Design : Polen Land Design, Terra Lógica
  • City : Grândola
  • Country : Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Text description provided by the architects. A short distance from the Atlantic Ocean, silence prevails in this rural village, the surroundings of which are characterized by an extensive pine forest and a few small, scattered buildings. On approach, the slope and the natural elements prevent an overview of the plot. 

Save this picture!
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Save this picture!
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

In earthen tones, the transition between the construction and the landscape is harmonious, privileging tranquillity and nature. The construction is composed of a single volume with a flat roof from which a mass is removed to form a central patio and around which the dwelling develops. The disposition and arrangement of this volume create exterior spaces with greater privacy and interior spaces with varying relationships to the surroundings. 

Save this picture!
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
Save this picture!
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Inside, the program is organized from the north, from where the central patio is accessed, providing a visual relationship between the various parts of the house. The eastern wing is composed of the social areas, enhanced by large glass planes that overlook the terrace and swimming pool. The central and western wing hosts five suites, two of which are independent and all with a strong relationship to the surrounding area. 

Save this picture!
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
Save this picture!
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
Save this picture!
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

The roof is projected to different lengths according to the solar orientation, extending the interior of the dwelling to exterior spaces covered by pergolas. Pathways formed of wooden beams lead us to the swimming pool which, designed over a natural amphitheater, takes advantage of the sun's exposure and invites us to reflect on the visual relationship between the space and the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fragmentos
Office
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "Melides House / Fragmentos" [Casa Melides / Fragmentos] 12 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980015/melides-house-fragmentos> ISSN 0719-8884
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
DAAily logo

DAAily Jobs

Want to collaborate on similar projects?

Find your new Job