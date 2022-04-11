Sou Fujimoto Architects Reveals Design of Hida Furukawa Station in Japan

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Sou Fujimoto Architects has unveiled its design for the Hida Furukawa Station Eastern Development, a regional community-based center that aims to enrich the life, leisure, and culture of the residents of Hida City, in Gifu Prefecture. The Center will include a university research base, student accommodation, an all-weather playing field, and commercial facilities, all interconnected to form one harmonious community.

Courtesy of Sou Fujimoto ArchitectsCourtesy of Sou Fujimoto ArchitectsCourtesy of Sou Fujimoto ArchitectsCourtesy of Sou Fujimoto Architects+ 12

The 21,300 sqm site development is inspired by the unique nature of Hida, and symbolizes its past and future. The main plaza will have the shape of a bowl, or vessel, which is referred to as utsuwa in Japanese and a shed-like roof over criss-crossing paths, inspired by the city's traditional townscapes. The plaza will be situated adjacent to the station, opening towards the city and "embracing plurality and harmonizing difference". Its oval structure can be entered from any direction, and will serve as a hub for passers-by. The paths beneath the structure continue towards the rooftop, where people will access with a vision towards the sky. 

Courtesy of Sou Fujimoto Architects
Courtesy of Sou Fujimoto Architects

The project also aims to stimulate tourist numbers and improve circulation through the city. Its clustered functions will come together to invigorate and enhance Hida City, and secure its brighter future. The plaza will be animated with pop-up functions and activities, bringing together themes such as tradition and future, diversity and convergence, individual and group, nature and artifice, and exposure and protection. 

Although the Utsuwa will serve as an intimate room, it will also frame the sky in its changing seasons, with a terrain continuing to the Hida mountains. The intention is to include not-yet realized Hida Takayama University (name not yet finalized), making the scheme a multivalent focus which enhances Hida’s attractiveness.

Courtesy of Sou Fujimoto Architects
Courtesy of Sou Fujimoto Architects

Earlier this year, Sou Fujimoto’s House of Hungarian Music, a contemporary cultural landmark dedicated to music in Budapest's City Park officially opened its doors to the public. The museum, which was considered as one of the most anticipated projects of 2022, offers a unique artistic experience combining landscape, architecture, and exhibition design, all dedicated to the creation of music and sound.

