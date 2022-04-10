We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Gardenia Apartments / Studio Saxe

Gardenia Apartments / Studio Saxe

Save this project
Gardenia Apartments / Studio Saxe
Save this picture!
© Elias Porras
© Elias Porras

© Elias Porras© Andres Garcia Lachner© Andres Garcia Lachner© Alessandra Tanzi+ 40

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
San José, Costa Rica
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Elias Porras
© Elias Porras

Text description provided by the architects. Studio Saxe decided to design and develop its first vertical sustainable building, proving that it is financially viable to create an architecture of value-focused on quality of life through large terraces and planting, within the constraints of the local economy.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Concept. Studio Saxe’s first vertical development was conceptualized as an opportunity to bring the typical garden to vertical construction, increasing the quality of life for inhabitants in built-up cities in the tropics. Automated irrigation systems allow for vegetation to thrive on terraces creating a sensation of indoor-outdoor living.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
© Elias Porras
© Elias Porras

Design. By creating distinct terraces on every level, the building gives personality to each dwelling, allowing for every apartment even when the interior layout is the same to have a diverse and interesting relationship to the outside through terraces that move from side to side. This allows not only privacy in the street but also protection from the sun and rain.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Construction. Gardenia was conceived as a concrete structure that utilized prefabricated techniques, giving the ability to be assembled quickly on-site thus allowing for the cost of the units to remain within a reasonable market value. This confirmed it’s possible to have large terraces, vegetation, parasols, and many other technologies within a specific market thus bringing the perception of the possible buyers to a new standard.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Landscape. Studio Saxe's landscape design was key in order to creating a building that not only brings the wildness of the natural landscape to the city but incorporates passive technologies such as water harvesting and other strategies like irrigation, plant control, and plant biology. This created a true echo system with a diverse variety of plants that allow for birds and threatened species such as bees to be part of the building's natural environment to establish a harmonious coexistence with humans.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
Floor plan level 2
Floor plan level 2

Interior Design. Studio Saxe's interior design department coordinated all materials, kitchen design, bathroom design, and living and communal spaces to be cohesive with the architectural theme of an urban tropical glamorous development. This sustainable and bioclimatic design allowed for the cohesion of materials and colors inside-out creating a harmonious building that seems to be designed by and for people with like-minded interests.

Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
© Andres Garcia Lachner
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Sustainability. Gardenia was conceived through passive design strategies like temperature control allowing cross ventilation to happen throughout each apartment thus not having corridors between units. Large terraces protect from the blazing sun at certain times of the day which are combined with parasols that also allow fractured light to seep through and provide temperature control. Vegetation on every terrace allows for materials to cool down quickly. The plants within the building are irrigated through special filters that collect rain and recycled water used by the dwellers to create a self-sustaining cycle. The common area is located on the second floor which has an orchard with edible plants that the dwellers can collect for personal consumption.

Save this picture!
© Alessandra Tanzi
© Alessandra Tanzi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rohrmoser, San José, Costa Rica

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Saxe
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsCosta Rica
Cite: "Gardenia Apartments / Studio Saxe" 10 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979929/gardenia-apartments-studio-saxe> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream