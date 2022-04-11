We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Muzha Manor / CYS.ASDO

Muzha Manor / CYS.ASDO

Muzha Manor / CYS.ASDO

© Millspace & Workpaperpress© Millspace & Workpaperpress© Millspace & Workpaperpress© Millspace & Workpaperpress+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Community Center
Taipei City, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Architects: CYS.ASDO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2680
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Millspace & Workpaperpress
  • Lead Architect : Chung-yei Sheng
© Millspace & Workpaperpress
Text description provided by the architects. This project is aimed at renovating a historic site into a community center for a residential complex. The main goals are to remove the sense of secrecy and confidentiality associated with the old KMT facility, to establish a feeling of openness, but still maintain a level of control and enclosure. Using the area’s abundance of trees, grass and plants, we also decided that we would synergize the modern, open architecture with the green nature around it. Therefore, trees and bushes of all sizes are dispersed throughout the complex.

© Millspace & Workpaperpress
North elevation & section A
© Millspace & Workpaperpress
To keep the main entrance, the two guardhouses left and right as well as the stone walls were demolished. As the old facility had the purpose of keeping people out, we wanted to change that and make the complex feel public and open. We kept the original main entrance road and split the 1st floor into two parts: gallery and café. Now, people can easily enter both buildings through wide glass doors.

© Millspace & Workpaperpress
© Millspace & Workpaperpress
The left building contains a downsized model of the entire complex, as well as a gallery room showing images and materials used. When done viewing the gallery and model, people can take the elevator to go up to the 2nd floor. The 2nd floor is a linear structure that spans across both the left and right building, connecting them together. It contains 3 example apartment units that clients can experience in person. The right building is a café place located next to the greenery. Each building is purposefully put in place to give the best quality of life for visitors. The corridor is fully transparent from inside and outside, functioning as a showcase of the natural element of the complex. Visitors from the outside, as well as clients, can experience the landscape.

© Millspace & Workpaperpress
3D diagram
© Millspace & Workpaperpress
Situated at the end of the corridor are the reception desk and office. Further in are the conference rooms, including both open and private rooms. The conference rooms are surrounded by glass walls, as well as having 2 different levels of roofs which allows sunlight to enter. This allows people to have both indoor and outdoor atmosphere. A rear exit connects the area to the parking lot via a stone path. This essentially interconnects the large complex as visitors can enjoy touring the complex efficiently and holistically.

© Millspace & Workpaperpress
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Taipei City, Taiwan (ROC)

About this office
CYS.ASDO
Office

