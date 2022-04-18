An&Be Store / Patricia Bustos Studio

+ 19

Store • Madrid, Spain Architects: Patricia Bustos Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 75 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Jc de Marcos

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Arenicas Crema , Maora Ceramic

Lead Architect : María Teresa García

Text description provided by the architects. An&Be, a Spanish firm that has its own manufacturing and materiality in Madrid, has chosen Patricia Bustos Studio for the interior design of the brand. The new concept store is a mix of hard and soft elements, where the craftsmanship and quality are reflected, combined with the curtains and some details that have been made by the craftsmen who work in the brand.

Arched partitions, natural stones, concrete blocks, terracotta, gresite, and natural rattan where we wanted to reflect all the work done by hand, in addition to the delicacy of the basics with something special, creating a timeless space. The people who enter will be picked up by a harmonious space that integrates a sense of raw beauty while discovering the numerous collection of the brand through the exhibitors to reach a resort to the fitting rooms. The architecture and the garments dialogue with each other and tell a story of heritage and innovation. Earth colors have been chosen for the store's furnishings in contrast to the warm tones of the ceiling and edges of the arches and baseboards. Travertine marble in combination with Portuguese pink marble is used for the central tables, counter, and bench in the fitting area. The entire store is finished with a skirting board created with clay pieces in different tones and placed piece by piece throughout the store. The lighting has been distributed to create a warm atmosphere and respect the shades of the garments.

The store is all designed in a circular environment and with a curved treatment referring to the buttons so characteristic in our firm, mixed with mirrors so that the customer is reflected in the world of the firm and see themselves reflected at the moment inside it. There are no corners as all have been rounded creating a harmonious space where the garments are the protagonists.