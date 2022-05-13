We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. LG Thinq House / Estudio Guto Requena + Pax Arquitetura

LG Thinq House / Estudio Guto Requena + Pax Arquitetura

Save this project
LG Thinq House / Estudio Guto Requena + Pax Arquitetura

© Fran Parente© Fran Parente© Fran Parente© Fran Parente+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Residential Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Landscaping Project : Monica Costa
  • Creative Direction : Guto Requena
  • Local Operations Architects : Ludovica Leone
  • Finances : Sérgio Sá
  • Project Coordination : Monique Tavares, Thatiana Pacheco
  • Architecture Team : Mateus Fraga, João Vargas, Rodolfo Torres, Priscila Sati
  • Junior Architect : Breno Sá Leitão
  • Intern : Damany Santos
  • Communications : Thalissa Bechelli
  • Communication Designer : Paulo Paiva
  • Products : Ian Diesendruck
  • Architecture : Orion Campos
  • Product Designer : Bernardo Yono, Jasmim Caparroz
  • Product Team : Heitor Espindola
  • Coordinator : Camila Gonçalves
  • Computer : Bruno Aricó
  • Team : Victor Paixão, Paula Sertório, Raphael Nogueira, Ana Carolina Scarpitti
  • Assembly Construction : Crosslam Brasil
  • City : São Paulo
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. A House Connected to the Future. In a scenario where civil construction is one of the main responsible for CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, it is necessary to invest in new ways of designing and building.

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

LG ThinQ House is an open-source digital fabrication project that seeks to disseminate a sustainable construction method from a global collaboration platform, the wikihouse. From the availability of the construction system, it is possible to develop a variety of forms, adaptable to different project demands. A house connected with new technologies, built from naval pine plywood sheets, machined on a CNC machine and assembled only by fittings. There are three axes of porticoes articulated by a connector module and covered with prefabricated wooden boards that assemble walls and ceiling.

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

A clean, waste-free, organized and efficient work. The external structure (porticos and wooden enclosures) that occupies an area of 100 m² was assembled in just 10 days. While traditional concrete buildings emit 1 ton of CO2 into the atmosphere for every ton of concrete, wood construction sequesters carbon dioxide in the same proportion.

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The external structure is covered with waterproofed vegetable fiber tiles, a type of light roof, made from recycled paper. Inside the House, the wooden slabs make the finish bringing comfort and elegance and are the setting for the mix of Brazilian design furniture that make up the space with works of art selected by Guto Requena, from the rich collection of Galeria Nara Roesler.

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The interior comprises a living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, two balconies and LG showroom. All materials and finishes were designed to generate minimal non-recyclable waste. The Stainless Steel Kitchen was designed especially for the LG ThinQ House, which allows for a smooth surface that meets legal hygiene requirements, using stainless steel that stands out for its high performance, durability and for being fully recyclable.

Save this picture!
© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

The curatorship of furniture and objects by Guto Requena seeks to present ascendant names of Brazilian design, in addition to classics, such as Jorge Zalszupin, Pax.Arq, Estúdio Rain by Breton, Daniel Jorge, Karol Suguikawa, Humberto da Mata,
Lucas Neves, Marcelo Ligieri, Inês Schertel, Alva Design and Maria Cândida Machado (Dpot). Among the furniture, some of the products are designed by Estúdio Guto Requena, such as the Alma lamp, the Nóize chair, the Delírios armchair, Era Uma Vez and Love Project vases. In addition to the launch of the unpublished pieces Buffet Atração, Cama Sonhadora and the HeartWall, both digitally designed through parametric programming and manufactured in CNC, in a language similar to the structure of the house.

Save this picture!
Layout
Layout
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

The choice of wood, original furniture and light finishes provides a warm, inviting and introspective atmosphere. The showroom environment stands out for its immersion in LG's main color, highlighting the brand experience. Every home is interconnected by an intelligent automation system made possible by LG ThinQ technology, with products that align design, artificial intelligence, sustainability and health care, proposing a new way of living and interacting with inhabiting.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Urizzi
© Pedro Urizzi
Save this picture!
© Pedro Urizzi
© Pedro Urizzi

Design, art and technology are integrated in the construction of a Connected House. A possible alternative for a sustainable future.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Estudio Guto Requena
Office
PAX.ARQ
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "LG Thinq House / Estudio Guto Requena + Pax Arquitetura" [Casa LG Thinq / Estudio Guto Requena + Pax Arquitetura] 13 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979864/casa-lg-thinq-estudio-guto-requena-plus-pax-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream