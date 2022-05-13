LG Thinq House / Estudio Guto Requena + Pax Arquitetura

+ 16

Landscaping Project : Monica Costa

Creative Direction : Guto Requena

Local Operations Architects : Ludovica Leone

Finances : Sérgio Sá

Project Coordination : Monique Tavares, Thatiana Pacheco

Architecture Team : Mateus Fraga, João Vargas, Rodolfo Torres, Priscila Sati

Junior Architect : Breno Sá Leitão

Intern : Damany Santos

Communications : Thalissa Bechelli

Communication Designer : Paulo Paiva

Products : Ian Diesendruck

Architecture : Orion Campos

Product Designer : Bernardo Yono, Jasmim Caparroz

Product Team : Heitor Espindola

Coordinator : Camila Gonçalves

Computer : Bruno Aricó

Team : Victor Paixão, Paula Sertório, Raphael Nogueira, Ana Carolina Scarpitti

Assembly Construction : Crosslam Brasil

City : São Paulo

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. A House Connected to the Future. In a scenario where civil construction is one of the main responsible for CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, it is necessary to invest in new ways of designing and building.

LG ThinQ House is an open-source digital fabrication project that seeks to disseminate a sustainable construction method from a global collaboration platform, the wikihouse. From the availability of the construction system, it is possible to develop a variety of forms, adaptable to different project demands. A house connected with new technologies, built from naval pine plywood sheets, machined on a CNC machine and assembled only by fittings. There are three axes of porticoes articulated by a connector module and covered with prefabricated wooden boards that assemble walls and ceiling.

A clean, waste-free, organized and efficient work. The external structure (porticos and wooden enclosures) that occupies an area of 100 m² was assembled in just 10 days. While traditional concrete buildings emit 1 ton of CO2 into the atmosphere for every ton of concrete, wood construction sequesters carbon dioxide in the same proportion.

The external structure is covered with waterproofed vegetable fiber tiles, a type of light roof, made from recycled paper. Inside the House, the wooden slabs make the finish bringing comfort and elegance and are the setting for the mix of Brazilian design furniture that make up the space with works of art selected by Guto Requena, from the rich collection of Galeria Nara Roesler.

The interior comprises a living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, two balconies and LG showroom. All materials and finishes were designed to generate minimal non-recyclable waste. The Stainless Steel Kitchen was designed especially for the LG ThinQ House, which allows for a smooth surface that meets legal hygiene requirements, using stainless steel that stands out for its high performance, durability and for being fully recyclable.

The curatorship of furniture and objects by Guto Requena seeks to present ascendant names of Brazilian design, in addition to classics, such as Jorge Zalszupin, Pax.Arq, Estúdio Rain by Breton, Daniel Jorge, Karol Suguikawa, Humberto da Mata,

Lucas Neves, Marcelo Ligieri, Inês Schertel, Alva Design and Maria Cândida Machado (Dpot). Among the furniture, some of the products are designed by Estúdio Guto Requena, such as the Alma lamp, the Nóize chair, the Delírios armchair, Era Uma Vez and Love Project vases. In addition to the launch of the unpublished pieces Buffet Atração, Cama Sonhadora and the HeartWall, both digitally designed through parametric programming and manufactured in CNC, in a language similar to the structure of the house.

The choice of wood, original furniture and light finishes provides a warm, inviting and introspective atmosphere. The showroom environment stands out for its immersion in LG's main color, highlighting the brand experience. Every home is interconnected by an intelligent automation system made possible by LG ThinQ technology, with products that align design, artificial intelligence, sustainability and health care, proposing a new way of living and interacting with inhabiting.

Design, art and technology are integrated in the construction of a Connected House. A possible alternative for a sustainable future.