We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Château La Coste Inaugurates Pavilion Designed by the Late Oscar Niemeyer

Château La Coste Inaugurates Pavilion Designed by the Late Oscar Niemeyer

Save this article
Château La Coste Inaugurates Pavilion Designed by the Late Oscar Niemeyer
Save this picture!
© Stéphane Aboudaram, WE ARE CONTENT(S), 2022
© Stéphane Aboudaram, WE ARE CONTENT(S), 2022

Château La Coste inaugurates a pavilion designed by Oscar Niemeyer, representing the last project drawn by the renowned architect before he passed away in 2012. Set amongst a vineyard, the curved structure features a glazed gallery space, accompanied by an 80-seat auditorium placed within a cylindrical volume. Emphasizing the pavilion's connection with the surrounding landscape is a shallow pool that brings a new dimension to the project through the interplay of light and reflections.

Save this picture!
© Stéphane Aboudaram, WE ARE CONTENT(S), 2022
© Stéphane Aboudaram, WE ARE CONTENT(S), 2022

Château La Coste is a vineyard in France home to over 40 works of art and architecture scattered across the 500-acre site. Each year since its opening in 2011, architects and artists are invited to visit the domain and create a site=--specific work in a place that inspires them. Architects who have created permanent works for Château La Coste include Frank Gehry, Jean Nouvel, Tadao Ando or Richard Rogers. Niemeyer was first invited to consider a design for Château La Coste in 2010, but the project's construction was only recently completed.

Save this picture!
© Stéphane Aboudaram, WE ARE CONTENT(S), 2022
© Stéphane Aboudaram, WE ARE CONTENT(S), 2022

It was an absolute pleasure to work on this project. The location is very beautiful and a pleasant, peaceful environment. The pavilion had to be a light construction adapted to the landscape as well as the vegetation. The structure is at home in this setting and will be a joy to walk around.- Oscar Niemeyer

Related Article

Copan Building by Oscar Niemeyer to Undergo Facade Restoration

The latest addition to Château La Coste's increasing collection of architecture works is an illustration of Niemeyer's well-known design motifs, such as the juxtaposition of solids and transparent volumes or the use of water. Placed within the vineyard rows, the pavilion is reached through an undulating path through the vines and accessed across the shallow reflecting pool. Inside, a red ceramic mural based on a drawing by Niemeyer adorns the gallery's only opaque wall.

Save this picture!
© Stéphane Aboudaram, WE ARE CONTENT(S), 2022
© Stéphane Aboudaram, WE ARE CONTENT(S), 2022
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Château La Coste Inaugurates Pavilion Designed by the Late Oscar Niemeyer" 08 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979857/chateau-la-coste-inaugurates-pavilion-designed-by-the-late-oscar-niemeyer> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream