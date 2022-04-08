Design Unit Studio / STA

+ 26

Contractor : Kaertnarong Homedeocr

City : Khet Phra Nakhon

Country : Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. The idea of the space began with the client's brief, which was to have a very flexible office that could be easily transformed into an exhibition space or a place where he could organize small events, workshops, movie screenings, etc. We proposed the curtain as the main architectural element that could divide the space in a very soft way and enable the flexibility that was required. As soon as we started to explore fabric, its potential, and how to enhance its characteristics we started to think about a curved form.

Curvature in architecture is usually expensive and quite challenging to achieve with hard materials, but it is very easily achieved with fabrics. The use of a curved form to divide the space gives it a smoother appearance and improves the continuity of the space both horizontally and vertically. There are 2 curtains, 1 on the upper floor and 1 on the lower floor. These 2 curtains help to create an elegant, welcoming experience with a little bit of drama (which is always good as the first impression of a space).

The layout is very simple and clear; in the low, back area, there is the pantry and meeting room. These two are divided by sliding panels so they can be connected into one. In the front, the office and exhibition, and workshop space. The space is very high (5 meters). This characteristic created an opportunity to insert a second floor; a gallery space characterized by the big inclinated surface generating the double-height space on the ground floor, and in the same way, a back for the long bench on the upper floor.

There is a mobile metal staircase connecting the two floors. In this way, it can be used not only to climb up to the second floor but also to set up the exhibition wall, manage the lighting, etc. The facade is imagined as a composition of abstract elements instead of a classical door and window combination. Some elements are fixed and some can be opened. This technique helps to contain the cost of the facade as there are no large and expensive glass surfaces. The light grey metal structures sit calmly and respect the peaceful surroundings of the Tha Tian area.