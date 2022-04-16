We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Casa Dotta / Galeria 733

Casa Dotta / Galeria 733

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
  • Architects: Galeria 733
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Marcelo Donadussi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Magni & Rosa, Portobello, Singular Iluminação, Todeschini Atlântida
  • Lead Architect : Blacio Junior
  • Design Team : Larissa Ramella
  • Infrastructure : Vinícius Vargas
  • Legal Project : Brenda Clack
  • Diagrams And Graphic Representation : Juliana Kerchner
  • Interiors : Patrike Godoy
  • Text : Guilherme de Almeida
  • Projetos Complementares : Engenheiro Lizandro Vitalli / Videl Engenharia
  • Paisagismo : Paisagista Lieli Hendges / Recanto Tropical
  • Country : Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Dotta’s House was built in Xangri-lá, in the Enseada Lagos condominium. The lot, of standard dimensions, measures 30m x 15m, limited on its rear face, south, by the local lake. The composition articulates the base, which keeps, above all, the social and leisure environments, and the body, which keeps the intimate ones. Two subtractions were made on the ground floor volume, to delimit the car shelter and the balcony, respectively. And in the upper floor one subtraction on the southwest corner, to form the balcony of the bedrooms located on the rear façade. The slabs emphasize the formal independence between the two floors, as well as the horizontal identity of the composition. Furthermore, this distinction is accentuated by the covering materials for the facades, carefully used so that the house acquires harmony between colors and textures; between translucency and opacity; between full and empty plans.

Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
A double-height space configures the entrance hall, with the remarkable presence of a helical staircase and a double-height column, which delimits the composition’s northwest corner. Follows on the west side of the ground floor, living room, covered porch, and swimming pool; and, in the east, a suite, laundry, storage, toilet, kitchen, a gourmet area, and outdoor bathroom, for a leisure area. The dining area, strategically positioned in the center, articulates the living room, kitchen, and gourmet space. On the upper floor, four suites, one positioned on the west facade and the others on the east orientation.

Section - BB
Section - BB
In the interiors, sobriety was sought, materialized by gray and white shades, present in the furniture and coverings, which highlights some colorful personal objects. On façades, as mentioned, we looked for harmony, in which natural stone and woody elements provide the necessary counterpoint to exposed concrete and black openings. And the gardens, in close relationship with the interiors, complete the work.

Galeria 733
Concrete

