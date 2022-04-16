Casa Dotta / Galeria 733

+ 22

Houses • Brazil Architects: Galeria 733

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Photographs Photographs : Marcelo Donadussi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Magni & Rosa , Portobello , Singular Iluminação , Todeschini Atlântida

Lead Architect : Blacio Junior

Design Team : Larissa Ramella

Infrastructure : Vinícius Vargas

Legal Project : Brenda Clack

Diagrams And Graphic Representation : Juliana Kerchner

Interiors : Patrike Godoy

Text : Guilherme de Almeida

Projetos Complementares : Engenheiro Lizandro Vitalli / Videl Engenharia

Paisagismo : Paisagista Lieli Hendges / Recanto Tropical

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Dotta’s House was built in Xangri-lá, in the Enseada Lagos condominium. The lot, of standard dimensions, measures 30m x 15m, limited on its rear face, south, by the local lake. The composition articulates the base, which keeps, above all, the social and leisure environments, and the body, which keeps the intimate ones. Two subtractions were made on the ground floor volume, to delimit the car shelter and the balcony, respectively. And in the upper floor one subtraction on the southwest corner, to form the balcony of the bedrooms located on the rear façade. The slabs emphasize the formal independence between the two floors, as well as the horizontal identity of the composition. Furthermore, this distinction is accentuated by the covering materials for the facades, carefully used so that the house acquires harmony between colors and textures; between translucency and opacity; between full and empty plans.

A double-height space configures the entrance hall, with the remarkable presence of a helical staircase and a double-height column, which delimits the composition’s northwest corner. Follows on the west side of the ground floor, living room, covered porch, and swimming pool; and, in the east, a suite, laundry, storage, toilet, kitchen, a gourmet area, and outdoor bathroom, for a leisure area. The dining area, strategically positioned in the center, articulates the living room, kitchen, and gourmet space. On the upper floor, four suites, one positioned on the west facade and the others on the east orientation.

In the interiors, sobriety was sought, materialized by gray and white shades, present in the furniture and coverings, which highlights some colorful personal objects. On façades, as mentioned, we looked for harmony, in which natural stone and woody elements provide the necessary counterpoint to exposed concrete and black openings. And the gardens, in close relationship with the interiors, complete the work.