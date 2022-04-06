We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Collage House / FATBOY FACTORY

© Chaleamchai Somnayoung

© Chaleamchai Somnayoung

Text description provided by the architects. The Collage House consists of different elements that are put together in one space, evoking different feelings and emotions. That is why this house stands out from others.

© Chaleamchai Somnayoung
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Chaleamchai Somnayoung

Previously, the style of this house was a common one found in any suburban, building partition and making the place uncomfortable. It turns out that these walls block the natural light and wind into the space. The design and construction process began with the clearing of the walls and the demolition of all unnecessary panel. It’s like a rebirth where only the old grid lines and columns remain to define the boundaries for the new design area.

© Chaleamchai Somnayoung
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor

Then the new design of space is beginning.

We start by adjusting the direction of the wind and light to improve the problems and bring natural air and light into the space. This leads to the design concept of "Inside to Outside" Based on the design concept, it gives us to live in a comfortable place and is more practical. Because the meaning of house is the dwelling of people who live in it.

© Chaleamchai Somnayoung
© Chaleamchai Somnayoung

In the process of choosing the materials for the Collage House, we opted for the raw materials, in order to shorten the construction time and bring out the pure beauty of the materials. Before the construction started, we had to make the plan clear to the construction team. Because if we worked in that step, we could not come back to revise any design.

© Chaleamchai Somnayoung
© Chaleamchai Somnayoung

The staircase in this house, which is the most outstanding object in this home, was cast from concrete in one piece against the wall. When we removed the formwork boards. We left the appearance permanently on the wall as if it were a work of art.

© Chaleamchai Somnayoung
Sketch
Sketch

Moreover, the doors and windows are made by upcycling old teak wood to make it usable again. This is because this old teak is moisture-resistant and suitable for the Thai weather, where it often rains and the sun shines during the day.

© Chaleamchai Somnayoung

The building process was not easy at every step. It was so important to have skilled craftsmen who understood their work and were delicate. Finally, each piece is assembled to make Collage House unique and special. 

© Chaleamchai Somnayoung

