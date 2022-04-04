We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. SSAP Coffee / design by 83

SSAP Coffee / design by 83

SSAP Coffee / design by 83

© Dong kyu Kim© Dong kyu Kim© Dong kyu Kim© Dong kyu Kim+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Nam-gu, South Korea
  • Design : design by 83, Min suk Kim, Dong hyun Nam, Chan un Park
  • Design Team : design by 83, Su hyun Jo
  • Furniture : design by 83, Chan un Park x TT, Byung min Bae
  • Architects : design by 83
  • City : Nam-gu
  • Country : South Korea
© Dong kyu Kim
Text description provided by the architects. Designed by studio “designby83," based in Busan, Korea, SSAP offers pastries and coffee and is located next to Ulsan's Grand Park. The client asked us for a vintage and hip space. We tried to convey a space where the history and traces of the original space can coexist. Unlike conventional vintage and hip images, we came up with our own interpretation of the space including sustainability. Despite the passage of time, we thought about the design with hopes that it would last and continue to deepen. In the process of demolishing the interior of the interior space, consisting of exposed rough concrete walls, worn-out floor tiles, cold metal windows and simple glass windows, almost all structural elements were intentionally left intact.

© Dong kyu Kim
Plan
Plan
© Dong kyu Kim
The interior space is put together so that you can feel the natural changes of concise and physical properties by including relaxed arrangements and artificial decorations as much as possible. It creates a two-sided and harmonious atmosphere with the intention to feel visual comfort and cynicism simultaneously within the vertical line of warm wood and metal.
It is also designed to form an organic relationship with this space form acrylic lighting. The cafe uses a focal color of red for cabinets, chairs, bakery showcases, and raceways, where minor electric circuits pass.

© Dong kyu Kim
© Dong kyu Kim
This takes into account the sensibility of the MZ generation, which is characterized by pursuing an unusual experience different from the existing trend, and at the same time, maintaining the familiarity and comfort for those who remember this place. The exterior is created so that it blends with the original old red brick. It emphasizes the neatness of the facade's expansion of the horizontal long rectangular space and visually separates it with wood adding depth, and metalᅳa material that is unlikely to change.

© Dong kyu Kim
© Dong kyu Kim
The main door where customers come in and the heavy doors installed for ventilation are made of zinc steel sheets. In addition, the windows with visible inside are closed with regular intervals of birch plywood, so that the inside atmosphere is naturally harmonized. We designed this place to have a vibe unique to SSAP by unifying the relationship between the interior and the exterior space (form/texture/color/ atmosphere). 

© Dong kyu Kim
Project gallery

Project location

Address:1 Daegongwon-ro, Nam-gu, Ulsan, South Korea

design by 83
