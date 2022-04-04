We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. The Newly Launched Eames Institute Brings Insight into the Eameses' Design Methodology

The Newly Launched Eames Institute Brings Insight into the Eameses' Design Methodology

Save this article
The Newly Launched Eames Institute Brings Insight into the Eameses' Design Methodology
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity
Courtesy of The Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity

The Eames Institute of Infinite Curiosity is a new non-profit organization that aims to bring forward the design processes and problem-solving approaches of the two renowned designers with the purpose of equipping a new generation of creatives with the tools for tackling today's challenges. Through archival exhibitions, storytelling, and other programming, the institution will demonstrate the Eameses' iterative process and highlight the lessons to be passed on from their methodology, making a vast collection of objects, prototypes, and personal archives available to the public.

Ko TsuchiyaCourtesy of Eames OfficeStephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. ImageEames House© Marc Eggimann+ 5

"Being able to share the legacy of Ray and Charles in this way, to showcase their incredible process and wide-angled vision of design is the dream of a lifetime. I hope the Institute's efforts will help people find inspiration for solving problems in their own world", says chief Curator Llisa Demetrios and granddaughter of Ray and Charles Eames. The new Institute will join two other established organizations whose mission is to further the legacy of the two renowned designers: the Eames Office, now owned by the pair's five grandchildren dedicated to extending their work and the Eames Foundation, established in 2004 by the Eames family to preserve and protect the Eames House in Los Angeles, California.

Save this picture!
© Marc Eggimann
© Marc Eggimann

The Eames institute launches with three online exhibitions that put the work of Charles and Ray Eames in a broader context. Exhibit 01 | Before They Were the Eameses focuses on the work of the two designers before they joined forces, highlighting their shared work ethic and mutual design values. Exhibit 02 | Plywood During the War follows the Eames assistance in the war effort, while Exhibit 03 | Form Follows Formulation traces the "circuitous origins and radical premise" of the iconic Eames Shell Chair.

Related Article

Eames Office Celebrates 80 Years of Design History with Exhibition in Tokyo

Save this picture!
Ko Tsuchiya
Ko Tsuchiya

The Eames Institute will add a new facet to the network of organizations passionate about the Eameses' work and strengthen everyone's overarching mission of preserving and sharing Charles and Ray's creative legacy. -Eames Demetrios, Director of the Eames Office and Chairman of the Board of the Eames Foundation.

Part of the newly forged Eames Institute is the Eames Ranch, built in the mid-1990s by Charles Eames' daughter, Lucia Eames, as a residence and artist studio. The place will serve as a laboratory for enacting the Eameses' approach to design.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Eames Office
Courtesy of Eames Office

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "The Newly Launched Eames Institute Brings Insight into the Eameses' Design Methodology" 04 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979589/the-newly-launched-eames-institute-brings-an-insight-into-the-eameses-design-methodology> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream