Evacuation Stairs in Teresianas Ganduxer / Picharchitects/Pich-Aguilera

+ 13

Design Team : Felipe Pich-Aguilera, Teresa Batlle, Ute Müncheberg

Project Manager : Umma

Construction Participants : Reconsa

Structural Calculation : Angel Sendarrubias

Construction Management : Ute Müncheberg, Angel Sendarrubias

City : Barcelona

Country : Spain

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project involved detailed work to explain and agree with the heritage of Barcelona City Council its impact, its fluidity with the existing building, and its definition to integrate with the pavilion designed and built by Gaudí.

After analyzing the structure of the Pavilion and studying the different possibilities for the location of the evacuation staircase, a staircase was proposed on the outside, confining it to the central bay of the side façade, in the interest of respecting the existing modulation. Its position coincides with the end of an interior corridor that gives access to all the classrooms and connects longitudinally with a second staircase. The access volume of the Gaudí building and some of its lattices, rhythms, transparency, and texture are taken as a reference.

The project proposes a volume and enclosure with a traditional ceramic lattice composition, with the express interest that through it the façade of the existing pavilion can be seen and the different periods of intervention can be understood. The staircase is designed with prefabricated metal elements assembled on site. The project carefully studied the view of the "Gaudí Building", both from the outside of the site and from the inside. The proposal allowed passage all around it, as well as dignifying a residual space in the school.