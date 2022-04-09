We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Evacuation Stairs in Teresianas Ganduxer / Picharchitects/Pich-Aguilera

Evacuation Stairs in Teresianas Ganduxer / Picharchitects/Pich-Aguilera
© Simón García
© Simón García

© Simón García© Simón García© Simón García© Simón García+ 13

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Installations & Structures, Historic Preservation
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Picharchitects/Pich-Aguilera
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Simón García
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Lafarge Holcim, Pladur, Alfa Metal, Arsagmetal, Ferralia, Font Fusters, Global vertical, MAUSA, Piera, Pintors Arrahona, Proyección Vallés, RIVISA, STEN, VAYSER, VIFIRE
  • Design Team : Felipe Pich-Aguilera, Teresa Batlle, Ute Müncheberg
  • Project Manager : Umma
  • Construction Participants : Reconsa
  • Structural Calculation : Angel Sendarrubias
  • Construction Management : Ute Müncheberg, Angel Sendarrubias
  • City : Barcelona
  • Country : Spain
© Simón García
© Simón García
Fachada de estructura
Fachada de estructura
Fachada de cerámica
Fachada de cerámica

Text description provided by the architects. The project involved detailed work to explain and agree with the heritage of Barcelona City Council its impact, its fluidity with the existing building, and its definition to integrate with the pavilion designed and built by Gaudí.

© Simón García
© Simón García
Layout Plan
Layout Plan

After analyzing the structure of the Pavilion and studying the different possibilities for the location of the evacuation staircase, a staircase was proposed on the outside, confining it to the central bay of the side façade, in the interest of respecting the existing modulation. Its position coincides with the end of an interior corridor that gives access to all the classrooms and connects longitudinally with a second staircase. The access volume of the Gaudí building and some of its lattices, rhythms, transparency, and texture are taken as a reference. 

© Simón García
© Simón García

The project proposes a volume and enclosure with a traditional ceramic lattice composition, with the express interest that through it the façade of the existing pavilion can be seen and the different periods of intervention can be understood. The staircase is designed with prefabricated metal elements assembled on site. The project carefully studied the view of the "Gaudí Building", both from the outside of the site and from the inside. The proposal allowed passage all around it, as well as dignifying a residual space in the school.

© Simón García
© Simón García

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Carrer de Ganduxer, 85, 08022 Barcelona, Spain

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureHistoric PreservationSpain
Cite: "Evacuation Stairs in Teresianas Ganduxer / Picharchitects/Pich-Aguilera" [Escalera de evacuación en el recinto protegido Teresianas Ganduxer / Picharchitects/Pich-Aguilera] 09 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979572/evacuation-stairs-in-teresianas-ganduxer-picharchitects-pich-aguilera> ISSN 0719-8884

