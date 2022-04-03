Maison UGO / Brulé Architectes Associés

+ 25

Design Team : Pierre Brulé, Eric Le Fournis

Collaborator/ Associate : Olivier Eveno

City : Concarneau

Country : France

Text description provided by the architects. The land is in the city of Concarneau and faces south/southwest, allowing significant passive solar gain. It has a row of trees to the south that has been preserved to provide a "filter" of plants from the street.

Access to the site is via a private service road that runs along the eastern boundary of the parcel. Leaning against this path, a garden shed takes the form of an extension of a wooden trellis. The set forms a fence that leads to the entrance of the house from the north. This access thus frees up a maximum of South and West, and reduces exposure to heating needs, guaranteeing an efficient bioclimatic project.

The house and shelter were made from a wooden frame, with the roof and façade using two materials: natural zinc and Douglas-type wood siding.

The house presents a simple volumetry energized by these sets of materials. Between the west pediment and the north façade, this movement thus forms a sheltered entrance portico.

The location, the compactness, as well as the orientation of the building were essential in the design of this passive house project, manifested from an environmental point of view (wood frame construction and natural insulation) and energy.