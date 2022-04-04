We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Reforma Offices / Circuito

Reforma Offices / Circuito
© Luis Young
  Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Warehouse
Mineral de la Reforma, Mexico
  • Architects: Circuito
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  987
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Luis Young
  • Architects In Charge : Hugo Vallej Hernandez, René Neftalí Bello Grande
  • Project Design : Hugo Vallejo Hernandez
  • Construction : René Neftalí Bello Grande
  • City : Mineral de la Reforma
  • Country : Mexico
© Luis Young
Text description provided by the architects. After the economic crisis that was unleashed during the pandemic, which caused changes in individual economic structures, the opportunity to develop a project of industrial warehouses in an area of development of this type of infrastructure comes to the office of Circuito.

© Luis Young
© Luis Young
In Pachuca, the growth towards the east of the city has been given by the arrival of the industrial zones on a peripheral circuit, which is maintained as an alternate entrance but also functions as a quick exit to the north arc, which is one of the most important highways in the center of the country, thus being a quick exit from the capital of the state, connecting with national roads immediately, which begins to require versatile spaces for storage of products and administration, as rental spaces with these uses, the investor seeks to build while the closure of activities remains at its peak to start with the rents once the city, transportation, and commerce return to normal.

© Luis Young
© Luis Young
We approached the project as an industrial/administrative space, taking as a background the rigidity of similar projects, seeking to break with the idea of the monotony of storage and intend the work function towards modern companies with different priorities in a local competition.

© Luis Young
Planta arquitectura
Planta arquitectura
Sección AA'
Sección AA'
© Luis Young
We divided the space of just under 1000m2 into 4 sections that can function individually or as a whole, this is for the needs of the tenant that may arrive, so we meet the needs of storage space plus offices with services for each, plus access and public spaces for users who share guardhouse.

© Luis Young
Project location

Address:Chavarria, 42186 Mineral de la Reforma, Hgo., México

Circuito
