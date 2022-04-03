We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House in Trancoso / David Bastos

House in Trancoso / David Bastos

Save this project
House in Trancoso / David Bastos

© Tuca Reinés© Tuca Reinés© Tuca Reinés© Tuca Reinés+ 42

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Trancoso, Brazil
  • Architects: David Bastos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  831
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Tuca Reinés
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Casual Móveis, Dpot, Etel, Hydrotech, Jocal, Kamy, La Novitá, Lightworks, Macom, Technogym, Uniflex, kitchens, mado
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tuca Reinés
© Tuca Reinés

Text description provided by the architects. The house located on the coast of the state of Bahia has 831.22m² of built area on a plot of 3,288m². The construction drawn from scratch prioritized the maximum use of space, focusing on exuberant natural lighting, spaciousness, and integration of the rooms, comfort and high quality in all aspects of the project, in addition to exclusivity in its execution.

Save this picture!
© Tuca Reinés
© Tuca Reinés
Save this picture!
© Tuca Reinés
© Tuca Reinés

The project was made for a large family that likes to receive friends and family for gatherings and various celebrations. A house that holds the maximum of guests in a sanctuary of natural landscapes refers to tranquility and warmness. The challenge was to design a project that integrated the environments and their characteristics, meanwhile, preserving the modulated private spaces and exclusivity for all. 

Save this picture!
© Tuca Reinés
© Tuca Reinés
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Tuca Reinés
© Tuca Reinés
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Tuca Reinés
© Tuca Reinés

The starting point was the natural beauty of the place. The combination of rustic and contemporary elements results in what is the most precious in the house, not to mention the exuberant view that can be admired from various environments, such as living, dining, gourmet, deck, swimming pool, and the rooms from the upper floor. The terrain and design create a unique and particular symbiosis, and it brings a unique beauty to the place.

Save this picture!
© Tuca Reinés
© Tuca Reinés
Save this picture!
© Tuca Reinés
© Tuca Reinés

The combination of rustic and traditional elements of Bahia, with modern and practical solutions and details, added to the stunning view of the sea, results in a cheerful and engaging atmosphere. All are especially thought out with a Brazilian touch, such as the white burnt cement floor, wooden decks, and a pool with flooring that mimics the sand of the beach.

Save this picture!
© Tuca Reinés
© Tuca Reinés
Save this picture!
© Tuca Reinés
© Tuca Reinés

The years of experience of David Bastos and his team at DB Arquitetos translates the objective delivery into the best quality and durability in the construction of their projects, aiming for trust, maximum customer satisfaction, and exclusivity. Combinations that carry a very characteristic office identity.

Save this picture!
© Tuca Reinés
© Tuca Reinés

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
David Bastos
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House in Trancoso / David Bastos" [Casa em Trancoso / David Bastos] 03 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979496/house-in-trancoso-david-bastos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream