World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  Requena Office / Mola Kunst

Requena Office / Mola Kunst

Requena Office / Mola Kunst
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Offices, Adaptive Reuse, Offices Interiors
  • Architects: Mola Kunst
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  254
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Marcos Guiponi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Astori
  • Architects In Charge : Lorena Castelli, María Lezica
  • Collaborators : Maria Jose Milans, Massimiliano Fraga, Carlos Rey
  • Structural Engineer : Martín Rajchman
  • Sanitary Technician : Federico Estoup
  • Main Contractor: : Eldecor
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
© Marcos Guiponi
Text description provided by the architects. This project rises from the opportunity of recycling an old existing courtyard house from the early 20th century. The new program of offices, installed in the existing house, keeps most of its spatial conditions, looking forward to getting back its essence. It has been considered the recovery and maintenance of the façade, looking forward to valuing its heritage, which is characteristic of the neighborhood.

© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
Floor Plan
Section
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
The incorporation of a new interior yard to the project, allowed us to obtain better lighting and ventilation conditions. The decision of wall demolitions, and the incorporation of mezzanines, let us configure different types of offices.

© Marcos Guiponi
Project gallery

About this office
Mola Kunst
Office

