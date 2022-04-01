Requena Office / Mola Kunst

+ 18

Architects In Charge : Lorena Castelli, María Lezica

Collaborators : Maria Jose Milans, Massimiliano Fraga, Carlos Rey

Structural Engineer : Martín Rajchman

Sanitary Technician : Federico Estoup

Main Contractor: : Eldecor

Text description provided by the architects. This project rises from the opportunity of recycling an old existing courtyard house from the early 20th century. The new program of offices, installed in the existing house, keeps most of its spatial conditions, looking forward to getting back its essence. It has been considered the recovery and maintenance of the façade, looking forward to valuing its heritage, which is characteristic of the neighborhood.

The incorporation of a new interior yard to the project, allowed us to obtain better lighting and ventilation conditions. The decision of wall demolitions, and the incorporation of mezzanines, let us configure different types of offices.