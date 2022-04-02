We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Nest Apartment / TVARY

Nest Apartment / TVARY

Save this project
Nest Apartment / TVARY

© Martin Jakubec© Martin JakubecNest Apartment / TVARYNest Apartment / TVARY+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Ostrava, Czech Republic
  • Architects: TVARY
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  68
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Martin Jakubec
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Gorenje, Knauf, VitrA, ALWIN START, Fermacell, Finská sauna, Huum, Jan Ševčík, Petroš interiér
  • Lead Architects : Lucie Šponarová, Ondřej Slowik
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Martin Jakubec
© Martin Jakubec

Text description provided by the architects. The reconstruction of an apartment on the 8th floor of an old eastern-style concrete apartment block near the center of the city Ostrava was completed in 2021. The apartment is used by a young couple for living and working.

The two-bedroom flat has been converted into a generous open-space apartment. The original kitchen was connected to the bathroom and turned into a spa with a Finnish sauna, bath, and shower in a “wet“ area with a view from the west window. The loggia of the apartment with a beautiful view of the city is oriented to the west, providing a lot of sunshine in the main living space. 

The eastern part of the layout is a small study separated from the surrounding areas by polycarbonate walls. If necessary, the study can be visually separated by folding shutters. The connecting space between the entrance area, the study, and the main living room is utilized as a kitchen. The main living area is equipped with lightweight, easily portable furniture and serves as a dining room, gym, studio, virtual reality game room, and relaxing space for wellness.

Save this picture!
© Martin Jakubec
© Martin Jakubec
Save this picture!
Floor Plan - Before Reconstruction
Floor Plan - Before Reconstruction
Save this picture!
Floor Plan - After Reconstruction
Floor Plan - After Reconstruction

The concrete panels were cleaned of the original plaster, repaired with rectifying mortar, and painted with a unifying coat. The coarse concrete is complemented by built-ins made of brushed spruce wooden panels. All materials are chosen with regard to their possible wetting.

The given type of prefabricated block of flats is one of the few in the Czech Republic which offers the possibility of a full-length balcony window in the main living space. The concrete panel forming the balcony windowsill was cut, and a glass wall was placed between the balcony and the main living space. A small conservatory was created in the balcony space, accessible from a raised platform that flows seamlessly from the balcony into the interior of the apartment, creating seating, storage, and a raised bed area. The balcony door can be fully opened to connect the living space and the conservatory.

Save this picture!
© Martin Jakubec
© Martin Jakubec

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ostrava, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TVARY
Office

Products

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsCzech Republic
Cite: "Nest Apartment / TVARY" 02 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979418/nest-apartment-tvary> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream