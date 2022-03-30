We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  The Design Educates Awards Unveil Their List of Winners

The Design Educates Awards Unveil Their List of Winners

The Design Educates Awards, the awards that annually recognize the best projects that respond to complex social and environmental contexts and carry educational value, have just announced the results of the 2022 edition. The awards look for what will have a lasting impact on users and the environment and showcase the world's best ideas and realizations that can educate.

The quality of the submissions shows the diversity of the projects, the abundance of promising ideas, and the hard work they reflect. They are truly moved by how many important and urgent problems the submitted projects respond to. The award-winning solutions include a variety of projects, from innovative installations solving the problem of water shortages in desert areas to bridges and artisan workshops combining tradition with modern designs.

The 2022 edition attracted almost 400 applicants from 30 different countries. Most of the submitted projects were the work of companies, but a significant number of students also applied.

The jury comprises 15 international experts, including Prof. Toyo Itō, Jette Cathrin Hopp, Prof. Winy Maas, Jakob Lange, David Basulto, and more.

For a complete list of the winners in all different categories, check www.designeducates.com

Architectural design

-Winner of the year 2022 - Timber Bridge in Gulao Water Town / LUO studio

Image Courtesy of DEAwards
Image Courtesy of DEAwards

-Gold Prize - Terra Cotta studio / Tropical Space

Image Courtesy of DEAwards
Image Courtesy of DEAwards

-Silver Prize - Wiki World Natural Camp / Wiki World

Image Courtesy of DEAwards
Image Courtesy of DEAwards

-Bronze  Prize - House of Dreams / Insitu Project

Image Courtesy of DEAwards
Image Courtesy of DEAwards

Product Design

-Winner of the year 2022 - Deployable Emergency Shelter / Henry Glogau Studio
-Gold Prize - Looop / Cheuk Laam Wong
-Silver Prize - SeeTang Collection / Jana-Aimée Wiesenberger
-Bronze  Prize - Canairi / Canairi

Product 2022 Winner. Image Courtesy of DEAwards
Product 2022 Winner. Image Courtesy of DEAwards

Responsive Design

-Winner of the year 2022 -  Solar Desalination Skylight / Henry Glogau Studio
-Gold Prize - Portable Solar Distiller / Henry Glogau Studio
-Silver Prize - Coastalock / ECOncrete Tech Ltd
-Bronze  Prize - 1,300 Recycling Pavilion / Hyunjejoo_Baukunst

Responsive Design 2022 Winner. Image Courtesy of DEAwards
Responsive Design 2022 Winner. Image Courtesy of DEAwards

Universal design

-Winner of the year 2022 -  BetaPort / Circular Building Technology On-Demand - Urban Beta UG
-Gold Prize - Coastalock / ECOncrete Tech Ltd
-Silver Prize - The Inxect Suit / Pavels Liepins-Hedström
-Bronze  Prize - Voxel Cloud / Julian Edelmann

Universal Design 2022 Winner. Image Courtesy of DEAwards
Universal Design 2022 Winner. Image Courtesy of DEAwards

Emerging designer

-Solar Desalination Skylight - Henry Glogau Studio

Solarlux Choice

-GO! Campus Zottegem - Rosan Bosch Studio

Solarlux Choice 2022 Winner. Image Courtesy of DEAwards
Solarlux Choice 2022 Winner. Image Courtesy of DEAwards

If you are a designer or architect who shares the values above, head to the Design Educates Awards website to learn about competition entry dates and prizes and submit your entry. The new 2023 edition is soon to be open for submissions.

