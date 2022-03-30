The Design Educates Awards Unveil Their List of Winners

The Design Educates Awards, the awards that annually recognize the best projects that respond to complex social and environmental contexts and carry educational value, have just announced the results of the 2022 edition. The awards look for what will have a lasting impact on users and the environment and showcase the world's best ideas and realizations that can educate.

The quality of the submissions shows the diversity of the projects, the abundance of promising ideas, and the hard work they reflect. They are truly moved by how many important and urgent problems the submitted projects respond to. The award-winning solutions include a variety of projects, from innovative installations solving the problem of water shortages in desert areas to bridges and artisan workshops combining tradition with modern designs.

The 2022 edition attracted almost 400 applicants from 30 different countries. Most of the submitted projects were the work of companies, but a significant number of students also applied.

The jury comprises 15 international experts, including Prof. Toyo Itō, Jette Cathrin Hopp, Prof. Winy Maas, Jakob Lange, David Basulto, and more.

Architectural design

-Winner of the year 2022 - Timber Bridge in Gulao Water Town / LUO studio

-Gold Prize - Terra Cotta studio / Tropical Space

-Silver Prize - Wiki World Natural Camp / Wiki World

-Bronze Prize - House of Dreams / Insitu Project

Product Design

-Winner of the year 2022 - Deployable Emergency Shelter / Henry Glogau Studio

-Gold Prize - Looop / Cheuk Laam Wong

-Silver Prize - SeeTang Collection / Jana-Aimée Wiesenberger

-Bronze Prize - Canairi / Canairi

Responsive Design

-Winner of the year 2022 - Solar Desalination Skylight / Henry Glogau Studio

-Gold Prize - Portable Solar Distiller / Henry Glogau Studio

-Silver Prize - Coastalock / ECOncrete Tech Ltd

-Bronze Prize - 1,300 Recycling Pavilion / Hyunjejoo_Baukunst

Universal design

-Winner of the year 2022 - BetaPort / Circular Building Technology On-Demand - Urban Beta UG

-Gold Prize - Coastalock / ECOncrete Tech Ltd

-Silver Prize - The Inxect Suit / Pavels Liepins-Hedström

-Bronze Prize - Voxel Cloud / Julian Edelmann

Emerging designer

-Solar Desalination Skylight - Henry Glogau Studio

Solarlux Choice

-GO! Campus Zottegem - Rosan Bosch Studio

